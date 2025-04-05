Clearing the path: U.S. Army Corps speeds up fire debris removal in Malibu

Col. Eric Swenson discusses progress, challenges, and the push to reopen PCH after the Palisades Fire

He’s in charge of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office for the Palisades Fire and, as such, oversees Phase 2 debris removal for those fire victims who have opted to have the Corps’ contractors clear properties affected by the Palisades Fire. Col. Eric Swenson sat down with The Malibu Times to discuss the current state of play regarding debris removal, residents’ concerns regarding increased traffic congestion on Malibu Canyon and Kanan roads they perceive as being attributable to dump trucks ferrying ash and other debris to landfills, and the ever-present query regarding when the Corps estimates that debris removal will be completed and when the Pacific Coast Highway will be fully open.

Colonel Eric Swenson screenshot from Press Conference

“Today, we had 81 crews in the Palisades Fire-affected area, which is divided into six zones, and in Malibu specifically, our excavating crews were working at La Costa Beach, in properties above PCH such as Big Rock and in neighborhoods in unincorporated Los Angeles County,” Swenson said. “Our next focus is Tuna Canyon.”

The Corps and its contractors are, Swenson emphasized, “working faster than we did after the Maui fire. My aim is to have all debris removed for those who opt in to have us perform that task by the end of summer, well before the end of our contract which expires one year after the fire started.”

With regard to the opening of the eight-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway that remains closed to accommodate debris removal, utility undergrounding, and highway repairs, Swenson stated, “I hope to have all the coastal properties whose owners have asked us to remove debris completed by the end of May. Readers should know that I am putting as many resources as I can to get the debris removal process completed so that fire victims can start the rebuilding process.”

He added an important qualifier, however: The Corps is not the only entity whose work impedes the re-opening of PCH.

“We don’t control work completion by utility companies, Caltrans, the county’s cleaning debris basins or privately contracted debris removal companies,” he stated. “We are steadfastly trying to safely get the community free of the greatest risks presented — that of having uncontrolled ash and debris, which isn’t good for people or the ocean. Our goal is to transfer those toxic substances to a controlled setting in landfills that are licensed to store them.”

The possibility of working to remove debris overnight

Some residents, as well as business owners whose companies’ operations are paralyzed by the PCH closure, are imploring authorities to open the road and ask why they cannot do so immediately. They also want to know why the debris removal process cannot be sped up by having crews work overnight and seven days a week.

“We continuously assess the practicality of having night operations and we will continue to do so,” Swenson stated. “We have to make that decision by balancing the reality that we still have some crews working on asbestos mitigation and asbestos testing, by the fact that hundreds of landowners have not opted to have us perform debris removal, and that increasing our work hours may risk disturbing those people who have re-occupied their homes. Moreover, a real obstacle is that the landfills have restricted hours and also have limits with regard to the amount of tonnage they can accept every day.”

The Malibu Times asked who makes decisions on expanding the hours of the landfills’ operation and their per diem tonnage protocols. As readers have grown to learn with regard to details regarding governmental disaster responses after the Palisades Fire, the answer is multi-layered and complicated.

Area landfills accepting deposits of debris from the Palisades Fire are owned by Los Angeles County and operated by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts. CalRecycle, along with local enforcement agencies, regulate the operation of landfills in Los Angeles County. There are 17 landfills in the county that are certified to receive items such as foundations, chimneys, fire ash, soil and damaged green waste that have had household hazardous materials removed from them during Phase 1 of the fire response effort. Residents may direct comments and concerns regarding debris removal to the following agencies: the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, especially the office of Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, the Los Angeles County Sanitation District, and CalRecycle, which oversees the landfills.

The Malibu Times will update information received from those entities as soon as they respond to queries and will also ask if officials have explored negotiating an intergovernmental contract with nearby counties, such as Ventura County, to arrange for use of other landfills nearby to help to expedite the process.

