Malibu: northbound State Route 1 (PCH) right lane of two closed from Civic Center Way To Malibu Canyon Road until 3 p.m. for pavement work. Updates at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.

Malibu: northbound State Route 1 (PCH) right lane of two closed from Civic Center Way To Malibu Canyon Road until 3 p.m. for pavement work. Updates at https://t.co/O37Qesrybo #Malibu #BeWorkZoneAlert pic.twitter.com/vTT03z8BJt — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 18, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...