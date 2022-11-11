City’s Recreation Guide is now available

HomeCommunity
Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Malibu sign on PCH. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The City of Malibu’s Winter 2023 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is available on the Community Services webpage (malibucity.org/335/Community-Services) and will be mailed to Malibu residents the week of Nov. 7. The guide features the city’s many excellent programs and parks and includes informative articles and contact information for city departments and services. 

“The City of Malibu is proud to offer a wide variety of high-quality, professionally run educational, sports, artistic and cultural programs, camps, and events year-round,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said. “The Recreation Guide is a great way to find the perfect programs for you or your kids this winter.”

Residents can find information for upcoming Winter programs offered from December through February, including afterschool programs, aquatics, outdoor recreation at Charmlee Wilderness Park, Parent and Me programs, senior programs and excursions, and youth sports.

The Community Services Department will host an informational booth at Malibu Bluffs Park on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where you can pick up a printed copy of the Recreation Guide and a giveaway bag, and get information and ask questions from city staff members.

Registration for winter programs opens on Monday, Nov. 14, at 8 a.m. on the webpage. For ongoing, up-to-date information on Community Services programs, visit the AquaticsDay Camps, Community Programs, and Adult Sports webpages at Malibucity.org.

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

