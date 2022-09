The City of Malibu will offer a free Earthquake Preparedness and Home Hazards Training led by Fire Safety Liaison Gregory Hisel to help ensure every home is as safe as possible in an earthquake today at Malibu City Hall at 3:30 p.m. and virurally on Wednesday at 6 p.m. RSVP for the Zoom event at MalibuSafety.Eventbrite.com.

