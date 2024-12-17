City of Malibu to Host Town Hall meeting on Franklin Fire Recovery

The City of Malibu will host a Town Hall and Community Forum to provide updates on the recovery efforts following the Franklin Fire. Residents are invited to hear directly from local, state, and federal representatives, public safety officials, and community leaders about resources available and the next steps in the recovery process. This is an opportunity for residents to ask questions, share concerns, and receive support as Malibu rebuilds. A Media Q&A will follow the public forum.

The Town Hall Panelists:

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin – 42 nd Assembly District

Assembly District Mayor Doug Stewart, City of Malibu

Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins, City of Malibu

Councilmember Bruce Silverstein, City of Malibu

Councilmember Steve Uhring, City of Malibu

Councilmember Haylynn Conrad, City of Malibu

Joseph Toney, Acting City Manager

Yolanda Bundy, Environmental Sustainability Director

Rob Duboux, Public Works Director

Susan Duenas, Public Safety Director

Drew Smith, Assistant Fire Chief – Los Angeles County Fire Department

Jennifer Seetoo, Captain – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Kevin McGowan, Director, LA County Office of Emergency Management

Antonio Shelton, Superintendent – Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

Office of Congressman Brad Sherman -32 nd Congressional District

Congressional District Office of Supervisor Lindsey Horvath – 3 rd District, Los Angeles County

District, Los Angeles County CalFire Incident Management Team (IMT) 4

California Department of Insurance

Los Angeles County Public Works – Road Maintenance

Los Angeles County Waterworks District 29



Wednesday, December 18, 2024

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Malibu City Hall – Council Chambers

23825 Stuart Ranch Road Malibu, CA 90265

The Town Hall will focus on recovery resources, updates on the status of schools, public safety operations, road access, utilities, and rebuilding efforts. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Following the public forum, media representatives will have an opportunity to ask questions during a dedicated Media Q&A session.

MEDIA ACCESS:

Members of the media are welcome to attend. Please display media credentials upon arrival. Media Q&A will take place following the Town Hall in the Council Chambers. Please RSVP topio@malibucity.org to confirm your attendance.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Visit the City of Malibu website at www.malibucity.org/ franklinfire or call the City’s Information Line at 310-456-2489.

