City of Malibu hosts second annual Santa Paws event at Malibu Bluffs Park

The event continues to offer joy to all families and furry friends in Malibu

Despite being a little windy, the furry friends of Malibu stood patiently in line, wearing their best Christmas sweaters, to take their holiday photos with the one and only Santa Claus at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Last year, the first annual Santa Paws event was held indoors due to the rain. This year, the doggy party was held outdoors with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop.

The City of Malibu held the second annual Santa Paws event on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Malibu Bluffs Park. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

After signing in, participants were given a free treat bag for their pets before taking a photo with Santa.

The event was about halfway through when Recreation Assistant II Alexandra Elizondo said the event had already been well-attended.

“This is the second year that we have done Santa Paws,” Elizondo said. “It’s a great event for people who have dogs to come out to the park, learn about the other programs and other parks that we have, like Trancas Canyon Park. We got a lot of dogs in sweaters and some dressed as Santa Claus.”

The event also featured tables from Just Food for Dogs a local food store for pets and representatives from the Simon Foundation. The Simon Foundation offers a number of professional services, including training, grooming, and boarding. All of the proceeds from these services go directly to the rescue of dogs and cats who would otherwise be abandoned, neglected, abused, or euthanized. The Malibu Times recently featured the Simon Foundation as well.

The City of Malibu’s winter 2023-2024 Recreation programs recently opened on Dec. 4 and feature the city’s many programs, parks, and city departments and services information.

The city’s winter programs are offered from December through February, including afterschool programs, outdoor recreation, Parent and Me Programs, senior programs, youth water polo, and more.

The next holiday event is Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Malibu City Hall Multipurpose Room. Families can enjoy a tasty breakfast box, hot chocolate, and the chance to meet Santa Claus and his friends from the North Pole! The morning also includes an art activity, story time, and photo opportunities. Reservations are highly recommended, and limited walk-ups will be accepted. Cost is $10 per person. Pre-register online at malibucity.org/register. Limited walk-up registrations are available.

