City of Malibu Community Update: Evacuation Orders Lifted and Road Access Fully Restored

The City of Malibu has announced a major step forward in recovery efforts as all evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings, allowing residents to return home. This milestone underscores the remarkable progress made by first responders and partner agencies in ensuring community safety.

Evacuation Zone Updates

Evacuation Warnings Lifted :

Zones MAL-C113-A, MAL-C113-C, VST-U022-A, MCR-U021-B, MTN-U028, SDP-U029-B, MAL-C112-F (including the former “G” zone), and MAL-C111-C.

Zones MAL-C113-D, VST-U022-B, MCR-U021A-B, SDP-U029-A, RMB-U030, and MAL-C112-B.

Zones MAL-C113-D, VST-U022-B, MCR-U021A-B, SDP-U029-A, RMB-U030, and MAL-C112-B.

Zone MCR-U021A-C, which includes the Pepperdine campus, is now clear.

Zone MCR-U021A-C, which includes the Pepperdine campus, is now clear.

Detailed updates can be found on the Genasys Protect Evacuation Map.

Returning to Your Home

Residents can return home with confidence, as affected areas have been inspected and deemed safe by public safety officials. Residents are reminded to exercise caution and follow guidance on safety in burn areas, which is available through Los Angeles County Public Health.

Road Access Updates

Fully Open : Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is open in both directions.

Malibu Canyon Road (Civic Center Way to Piuma Road)

Las Flores Canyon Rd. (north of PCH) Carbon Canyon Rd. (north of PCH) Sweetwater Canyon Dr. (north of PCH) Puerco Canyon Rd. (north of PCH) Corral Canyon Rd. (north of PCH)

:

For up-to-date road conditions, visit the Los Angeles County Public Works Road Closure Page.

School Updates

Malibu Elementary, Middle, and High Schools :

These schools sustained no damage but require professional cleaning. Classes are expected to resume Monday, December 16, pending road access, with confirmation to families on Sunday, December 15.

Webster sustained fire and electrical damage. Repairs are underway, and the school is expected to reopen after winter break on January 6, 2025. Interim options for students, including classes at Malibu Elementary, will be communicated shortly.

Webster sustained fire and electrical damage. Repairs are underway, and the school is expected to reopen after winter break on January 6, 2025. Interim options for students, including classes at Malibu Elementary, will be communicated shortly.

Pepperdine University

Normal operations for faculty and staff will resume next week, with campus events scheduled for this weekend.

Recovery Resources

Residents and business owners can access detailed recovery information at:

Local Assistance Center:

The City will host a Local Assistance Center at Malibu City Hall on Tuesday, December 17, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Representatives from state and county agencies, AT&T, the Red Cross, and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu will assist residents with reconnection services and recovery needs.

Mental Health Support

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Wellness Center : Free counseling and emotional support. Visit BGCM WellnessCenter, call (310) 457-6801 ext. 74141, or email wellnessinfo@bgcmalibu.org.

Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health: Support is available at dmh.lacounty.gov or by calling 800-854-7771.

The City of Malibu expresses gratitude for the community’s patience, resilience, and cooperation during this challenging time. Together, we are making steady progress toward recovery.

The mayor of Malibu Doug Stewart gave an update on Facebook that can be watch here.

CalFire Current Situation Update

Throughout the day, fire activity remained minimal with no significant growth reported. The fire continues to smolder in steep, hazardous terrain. Aerial suppression efforts have successfully kept the fire subdued in these areas.

Cooler weather, higher humidity, and the absence of strong winds have aided firefighting efforts. Damage inspections are ongoing, and the priority remains safely repopulating evacuated areas as soon as possible.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the affected areas, as fire personnel and equipment are still active.

For more information, visit the Alert Center: Alert Center / Franklin Fire Update

