City Highlights the Benefits of Park and Recreation Programs to the Community during Park and Recreation Month

The City of Malibu invites community members to join in celebrating the ways that parks and recreation programs make Malibu stronger, healthier, more vibrant and resilient during the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Park and Recreation Month.

“I invite Malibu residents of all ages and abilities to enjoy the City’s many excellent parks and recreation programs this summer, from sports and wellness, to crafts and culture,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in a press release. “The physical and mental health benefits of parks and recreation programs to our community are especially important during our long recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Parks and recreation programs increase a community’s beauty, quality of life, economic prosperity, and resilience in the face of climate change and natural disasters, according to NRPA. They also promote physical and mental wellbeing, time spent in nature, environmental conservation, education and culture, according to NRPA.

This summer, the City offers a wide variety of fun, healthy, engaging activities for residents of all ages and abilities, including CineMalibu Movies in the Park, Learn to Swim Water Safety Lessons, Summer Day Camps and art exhibitions. Other offerings include nature hikes and walks, afterschool programs, arts and culture classes, and the return of excursions and luncheons with the Malibu Senior Center.

Explore all of the City’s programs at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices. Follow the Community Services Department on social media at Facebook.com/MalibuCommunityServices, Instagram.com/MalibuCommunityServices, and Twitter.com/MalibuCSD for updates and activities.

Throughout July, the City invites the community to share their experiences, memories and stories about what parks and recreation mean to them on social media with the hashtag #RiseUpJuly.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of parks and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit NRPA.org.

