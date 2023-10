Malibu City Hall will be closed Wednesday, October 18, 3:00 PM for an all-staff evacuation drill with the Malibu – Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department as part of the City’s wildfire season and disaster preparedness efforts. City Hall will re-open for regular hours Thursday, October 19, 7:30 AM. Sirens and alarms may be audible.

