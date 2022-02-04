City Council makes investigation of harassment by former City Manager public

The Malibu City Council has waived its attorney-client privilege and made publicly available the findings from the independent investigation into allegations of harassment made by former City Manager Reva Feldman against Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein.

The links to the report of the findings of the investigation, the letter to the City Council informing them of the findings, and the City Attorney’s memo to the City Council are posted below.



Ellis Investigation Report

Ellis Investigation Letter to City Attorney

City Attorney Memo to City Council

Full report to follow.

