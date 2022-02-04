HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking News

City Council makes investigation of harassment by former City Manager public

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
0
19

The Malibu City Council has waived its attorney-client privilege and made publicly available the findings from the independent investigation into allegations of harassment made by former City Manager Reva Feldman against Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein.

The links to the report of the findings of the investigation, the letter to the City Council informing them of the findings, and the City Attorney’s memo to the City Council are posted below.


Ellis Investigation Report

Ellis Investigation Letter to City Attorney

City Attorney Memo to City Council

Full report to follow.

Advertisement
Previous articleProperty protection with Malibu Patrol, a division of Gates Security
Next articleSanta Ana wind advisory blows through Malibu
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: