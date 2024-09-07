City, CERT to hold Malibu’s sixth annual safety and preparedness fair

Sept. 15 event will provide wildfire insurance information, safety training, and earthquake simulator

Given that there have been some relatively significant earthquakes in Southern California in the past several weeks, disaster preparedness is top of mind for many Malibu residents.

There will be something for everyone interested in proactively preparing for disasters at the city of Malibu’s sixth annual safety and preparedness fair, an event that focuses on helping the community prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters.

The free event, coordinated by the city and the Community Emergency Response Team, is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot. Attendees will receive information concerning a broad assortment of public safety and disaster preparedness topics, including PCH safety, traffic safety, bicycle safety, animal safety, homelessness, and disaster preparedness.

The fair’s highlights include 30-minute public safety training opportunities, vendors’ emergency preparedness supplies and services that are available, and how homeowners can mitigate wildfire hazards to apply for insurance.

At its booth, International Protective Service Global will highlight some of its newest technology that can help detect fires and other disasters early, thus saving residents precious time to prepare their properties and, if necessary, to evacuate.

“Providing peace of mind in an ever-changing world with winds, fires, landslides, and other disasters, IPS Global offers aerial intelligence, including drones that can detect a fire or other disaster at their inception, aircraft to help fight fires and assist in victim recovery,” Aaron T. Jones, founder of IPS Global said. “We provide our clients the very best incutting-edge technology, drones, dogs and much more. Our agency is there to look after you and your family, rangingfrom property protection to personal protection and disaster support.”

The safety fair will also showcase many other individual booths highlighting the offerings by various other vendors in the disaster preparedness space, as well as booths manned by representatives of Volunteers on Patrol, CERT, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, among others.

Find out what’s up with the Fire Brigade program

Some residents may be wondering what progress has been made with regard to the Community Brigade Pilot Program, a public and private sector collaboration for wildlife urban interface areas such as Malibu. Readers may recall that Malibu native Keegan Gibbs has spearheaded the pilot program in Malibu and beyond. The program has divided Malibu into regions, including Malibu West, Pt. Dume, Big Rock, Hidden Hills, Corral Canyon, Topanga Canyon, and County Line.

“Keegan Gibbs, Los Angeles County Assistant Fire Chief Drew Smith, and I all spoke at the Natural Hazards Conference in Boulder last month and we were the keynote speakers for the International Association of Fire Chiefs Wildland Urban Interface conference recently,” said Brent Woodworth, chairman and CEO of the Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation. “The whole Fire Brigade program is moving ahead very successfully — we just conducted several interviews for possible volunteers on Aug. 16. Those who are interested in joining the brigade who pass the first round of interviews then proceed to an in-person interview with a fire captain and one of our team members. After that, we will choose the finalists, whereupon we will conduct background checks and provide training.”

LAEPF usually shares a booth at local disaster preparedness events with the Los Angeles

Participants at the event will be able to experience what an earthquake might feel like in the fair’s earthquake simulator, an experience that brings a whole new meaning to the old adage, “Forewarned is forearmed” for sure! When one knowswhat he might experience during an earthquake, it’s easier to prepare.

Tiny tykes can touch-a-truck, an opportunity that is always popular with Malibu’s littlest residents. Youth who are elementary-aged and older will be able to learn about disaster preparedness as well.

Those in Malibu who are looking for volunteer opportunities can find several areas to pitch in, make a difference andhelp the entire community be safe and be prepared whenever a fire, earthquake, landslide, tsunami, or other event arises.

Residents who attend may wish to plan to come hungry as there will be food trucks available. If readers are interested in participating in the upcoming event, they should email saflores@malibucity.org.

