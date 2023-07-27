Celebrity rehab facility put up for sale

The site once known as Promises touched off luxury treatment center trend

The Malibu rehab facility that started the for-profit luxury treatment center business model is up for sale. The site, once called Promises Malibu, is on the market for $19.5 million.

A-listers seeking treatment for drug and alcohol addiction made the Eastern Malibu property famous when it opened as Promises back in 1989. The compound consisting of three single-family Mediterranean/ranch style homes totals more than 9,300 square feet of living space including 12 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The landside sanctuary is gated and sits on just over three acres dotted with mature fruit and oak trees. There are magnificent ocean views, a tennis court, and salt water pool in additional to another swimming pool.

Co-listing agent Jennifer Johnson said, “It’s very private and secluded.” Johnson also explained it’s unique to have three properties sold together as a compound in Malibu and that has drawn interest from tech companies that may be interested in building a work/life space and a few A-list celebrities with big families. There’s even a possibility for more expansion since there could be some off-market property nearby for sale. If combined with an adjacent property, the lot size could grow to 6.5 acres. “It could be a true compound,” Johnson commented. There has even been interest in expansion and creating a luxury retreat at the site. “We’ve had a lot of good interest so far,” Johnson said.

The rehab facility site once known as Promises Malibu opened in 1989 and has treated celebrities such as Diana Ross, Charlie Sheen, Ben Affleck, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Robert Downey Jr.

Johnson also touted the property’s location, landside of Pacific Coast Highway but, “just four minutes to the beach and about 15 minutes from Santa Monica which is pretty great. It’s nice to be in Malibu, yet not too far.”

The original owner of Promises, Richard Rogg, sold the business years ago, but kept the land and still owns the property which is currently under lease to another rehab until February 2027. However, by mutual agreement the current lease can be broken. Johnson said the lease does generate revenue for the owner, but didn’t elaborate if it was revenue sharing or fixed lease. A lease could be beneficial to a new buyer looking to update the property or rebuild using the time to secure permits and architectural renderings. “It takes a few years in Malibu anyway, so it’s nice to be generating revenue while that’s happening. That’s a benefit,” said Johnson.

Promises Malibu is said to have started the trend of high-end detox programs that have proliferated in Malibu; making money for owners, possibly helping patients overcome addictions, while also drawing the ire of neighbors who have put up with nuisances coming from visitors, trash, and errant patients.

Celebrities including Diana Ross, Charlie Sheen, Ben Affleck, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Robert Downey Jr. have all sought treatment at the facility that can cost upwards of $40,000 a month. The facility is equipped to serve gourmet meals as part of the luxury amenities it can accommodate, including massages, tennis, and horseback riding.

Sean Landon and Jennifer Johnson of the Landon and Johnson Group with Douglas Elliman have the listing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...