Celebrating the time-honored tradition of reaching out to elders

Malibu High School students step up by reaching out to senior citizens who lost their community in the Eaton Fire

It all started when Stevie Clarke, a Malibu High School junior, watched the painfully harrowing news reports about residents in The Terraces at Park Marino, a Pasadena senior citizen community, being forced to evacuate during the Palisades Fire. Little did Clarke know that his decision to proactively respond to their plight by reaching out to them would bring so much joy to those residents. Clarke founded a new MHS club. On May 24, those in the club visited with some of the now-relocated senior citizens on May 24, an experience that moved both generations almost beyond description.

“My main reason for starting this club was because of how deeply saddened I was to see the poor seniors being evacuatedduring the Eaton fire, and seeing their beloved senior center burn down,” Clarke explained. “I wanted to make sure that I did everything I could to make them feel better and give them a sense of joy after this tragic event.”

Many Malibuites have noted how difficult it was to view those directly impacted by the fire flee for their lives. Many sent donations to nonprofit organizations helping victims. However, Clarke and Hilling and the club’s dedicated members took the next step. They proactively decided to do something that reflects the time-honored tradition of honoring our elders.

“I gathered some of my very kind-hearted peers to help me write letters to the seniors and eventually to visit them.” Clarke said. In doing so, Clarke started another MHS tradition — a club called Love For Our Elders at the high school.

Clarke’s dad, Steve Clarke, ably sums up why the club matters, noting, “The club’s mission is to help cure the loneliness epidemic in the senior community by sending heartfelt, hand-written, loving, supportive letters.”

The club has formed a partnership with The Terraces at Park Marino, a senior community that was tragically lost in the recent Eaton fire. Readers may recall seeing news reports of those residents The Terraces being forced to evacuate to a 7-Eleven parking lot at night as the fire was racing towards their senior community. Like our readers, the high school club members can all relate to the seniors’ experience, given the Malibu fires in recent years.

A day for all to remember and cherish

The Malibu Times caught up with Maria Cuizon, the executive director at The Terrace, seeking to find out what the MHS students’ visits meant to the senior citizens.

“It’s the first time that high school students have visited our residents, and it was exciting for them, rendering them full of gratitude,” Cuizon said, sharing that all 93 residents of The Terraces were evacuated safely and are either in other senior communities or now living with loved ones in California and beyond.

“For teens to take the time to visit our residents is unbelievable in a wonderful way,” Cuizon opined. “The MHS students followed through and made the effort to come visit the residents, many of whom are still going through the trauma of being evacuated — and, amazingly, they did so on the day after their prom night. They shared part of their wonderful weekend by sharing time with people they don’t even know — it was wonderful!”

The students’ takeaways

“What surprised me the most about interacting with the seniors was how direct and open they were regarding the evacuation of their senior center,” Clarke shared. “During our visit, we enjoyed lengthy, enlightening discussions, and they provided a detailed insight as to how they were escorted out of their senior home, and where they were temporarily placed. The intense nature of their situations truly shocked me, and I can’t imagine what they had to go through during that time.”

Other students who participated chimed in with their insights about how wonderful their intergenerational exchange has been for themselves as well as for the seniors.

“This club and what it’s done for not only us as students but for the seniors is truly amazing. It’s truly a gift for both sides to be able to interact with one another and uplift each other,” Maizee Marderosian said, adding, “I truly believe that this club will live on through Malibu High School and I hope that it continues to spread joy to all seniors, and bring connections between the seniors and the new generation.”

Finn Agarwal noted, “The most surprising thing I found when meeting the seniors was just how friendly and easy to talk to they were. At first, it was intimidating to talk with them, but in seconds it became a comfortable conversation, and specifically in talking with John, I felt as if I was talking with a peer, we shared interests and experiences and it felt so great to relate to him and I feel that he felt the same way.”

Hayden Morra shared her experiences as she visited the seniors.

“When we had the privilege to interact with the seniors, I thought it was so beautiful to meet and talk with them individually about their own lives and experiences,” she said. “Each senior that we met showcased a wide range of different personalities, and it was interesting to see how they corresponded with one another.

“However, one senior spoke out to me: Sharon. Sharon has this bright and welcoming personality that allows everyone to feel comfortable and included. A majority of my time was spent talking to her as she shared her interest in mystery books and television shows. But even while Sharon shared her own hobbies, she provided numerous amounts of advice, such as how we should ‘be ourselves’ and to ‘not judge people from the start.’”

Those words of wisdom are ones the club members will carry with them, no doubt.

“Sharon’s advice really stuck out to me because society tends to judge a person by its cover, and not who they are inside.” Morra continued. “She explained how her main goal in life is to make people smile and laugh, which I also believe are the two best traits in life. Even though Sharon and the other seniors have suffered so much, I admire their strength and positive outlook.”

Kylie Morra discussed why the club means so much to its members – and future members.

“I joined Love for Our Elders because I felt a deep need to reach out to those deeply impacted by the Palisades Fire — especially the elderly who lost not only their homes, but family heirlooms and important pieces of their family history,” she said. “I wanted them to know they weren’t alone. Writing letters felt like a simple but meaningful way to help bring comfort, and visiting them in person turned it into something truly special for all of us.”

Wise beyond her years, Kylie Morra insightfully added, “This experience has shown me that intergenerational connection is powerful. We often think we’re the ones giving the support, but the truth is, we gain just as much from the experience. The wisdom, stories, and perspective our elders offer are things you cannot learn from textbooks or from social media.”

Readers can follow the club’s efforts and activities at instagram.com/love4ourelders.mhs

