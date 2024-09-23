Celebrating an artistic and community-loving legacy in the face of unspeakable loss 

Friends and fans gather for the opening of The ‘Derek Schimming Retrospective,’ celebrating the artists’ works

“We are grateful to the city of Malibu and the Malibu Art Commission for hosting this wonderful art exhibit at city hall celebrating the person and the art of our departed friend, Derek Schimming,” The Malibu Art Association posted on Sept. 14, announcing that a reception opening “Derek Schimming Retrospective” was well-attended and heartfelt.

It is, indeed, so painful to lose someone in the prime of their life, especially so unexpectedly — Schimming, 60, died in a car accident in May, the victim of a sudden heart attack. Authorities reported that Schimming’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic near Paradise Cove and collided with another car.

Schimming is remembered by friends and family for many qualities.

Known for his big heart — tirelessly devoting much of his time to working with children with special needs by sharing his love of surfing therapeutically with them.

Known for his love of family — he is survived by his lovely wife, Daneta, and daughters who, along with attendees, fondly remembered Schimming’s love of people and how he would engage in convivial conversation, making all he met feel welcome and important.

Known for his huge love of all things art — he tirelessly devoted his efforts to support the Malibu Art Association, his friend and co-member in the Malibu Art Association, Tim Horton, tearfully recalled, “Derek loved art and color — and he loved Malibu.”

They mingled amidst Schimming’s prolific oeuvre of works, works that exude his optimism for all things Malibu and his delightful affinity for all the precious things in our fleeting time on Earth that can only be characterized as the sensational simplicities in a life well lived in a small coastal community.

Malibu artist Katherine Kousi tearfully stood in front of one of Schimming’s beautiful works and shared, “Derek and I worked together for three years in my Malibu studio — he was a magical human being!”

Grieving as she continues to attempt to grapple with the still startling reality of Schimming’s sudden loss, Kousi recalled, “I was going to get us white paint for a project we were doing when his accident happened — his glasses, his nails — all remain in my studio. Half of my studio was his!”

Kousi stood quietly admiring Schimming’s works “Reflections,” perfectly juxtaposed with his work, “In My Father’sFootsteps,” as she herself reflected on Schimming uncanny attribute of exuding all that is positive in Malibu.

“Derek, like Tracy Park, was one of the people who believed in me, even as I was still an emerging artist,” she said.“We have an incredible art community in Malibu and it has given me the biggest support ever — you can’t beat that anywhere!”

There were so many poignant moments with Schimming, many attendees recalled.

Malibu Arts Commission Chair Fireball Tim Lawrence held a Q&A with Derek Schimming’s wife, Danita, and his daughter, Steele, at the opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 14. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“He showed up in Aspen during a snowstorm with just flip-flops on!” Kousi said, referring to Schimming traveling to help her during a commission she had secured in Colorado.

“The painting ‘Cathedral’ was at the start of Derek’s painting career, and I actually have a video when he was painting that — he cried when he painted — he was so sweet!” Daneta Schimming said about her late husband. “Back then, he was trying to paint what his father did back in the ’60s and I said I want to see your stuff, Derek — and then, his work,’Cathedral’ was born.”

As she stood carefully examining a series of small works by Schimming, renowned Malibu photographer Maureen Haldeman commented admiringly, “I’m blown away by the intimacy of his small series as they’re so personal and the reality comes through all of his works, even though they are abstracts.”

Schimming, Haldeman added, “leaves a beautiful legacy in his artworks and he was integral to the Malibu Art Association, which is also his legacy that will go on.”

The retrospective is available for viewing Sept. 16 to Oct. 25, as are some of the works by other members of The Malibu Art Association. The exhibit is on show Monday-Friday at the Malibu City Gallery in City Hall. The Malibu Art Association continues to maintain a GoFundMe page to benefit the Schimming’s family which can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-derek-help-ease-his-familys-burden.

The “Derek Schimming Retrospective” is a tribute to Schimming, a beloved Malibu artist with a deep love for surfing and belief in its healing powers. Schimming passed away unexpectedly in May 2024, and was known to express himself through his paintings. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

