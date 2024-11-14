Caroline Tarbell Tupper 1920-2024

Caroline passed away comfortably at her assisted living facility in Thousand Oaks. She was 104 years old. Born in a blizzard in Connecticut, she was quite a remarkable woman.

During WWII, she served as a WAC officer and assistant to General Bradley. She retired as an LT Col and became a High School Art teacher at El Camino Real in the valley. She lived in an expatriate art community in Oaxaca, Mexico, for several years and collected pre-Columbian artifacts, which she later donated to the Hallie Brown Ford Gallery at Willamette University.

She decided in the early 80’s to build her dream home in Malibu. She acquired a corner lot on Broad Beach and Seafield Dr. and proceeded as owner-builder to construct her home, skillfully dealing with County Inspectors and all the subcontractors during the process.

She loved walking her standard poodle “Tupper” on Lechuza beach, tending her beautiful gardens, and traveling the world, making fabulous scrapbooks of each trip, including at least one watercolor painting on each trip. Following each trip, she would host a dinner party for friends and neighbors, sharing dishes she had enjoyed and stories of her exploits.

Her ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Those of us who knew her will miss this special person who lived a long and wonderful life.

