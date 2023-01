🚧TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚧 @CaltransDist7 issued permit for @socalgas utility relocation on PCH (Route 1) between Big Rock Dr and Tuna Canyon Rd in #Malibu. Estimated duration is 40 days. Overnight work begins Jan. 23. One lane OPEN each direction. Expect possible delays. Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/IqkXovpaSk