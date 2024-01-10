Caltrans to close one lane on PCH and Corral Canyon for bridge construction

Caltrans will be shifting the layout of lanes of PCH at Corral Canyon Rd overnight on Wed. Jan. 10 (work hours are 8PM – 6AM) to create a temporary southbound U-turn lane. New channelizers and lane striping will provide a designated space for motorists who must pass the intersection and make a U-turn in order to turn left onto Corral Canyon Rd from southbound PCH, as the left turn lane at the intersection has been temporarily removed due to construction.



This work will require single lane closures on PCH. Motorists should expect delays, and watch for workers and work vehicles in and around the road. Under CA law, fines for traffic citations are doubled in construction zones.



This work is part of a project to reconstruct 13 culverts on PCH from Pacific Palisades to the County to restore critical passageways for the endangered Southern California steelhead trout. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-2025.



In addition, the culvert at PCH and Corral Canyon Rd will be converted to a bridge to allow steelhead trout to access spawning habitat upstream in Solstice Creek.



Caltrans will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction throughout the bridge’s construction, with the exception of intermittent overnight closures when at least one lane will remain open in either direction.

