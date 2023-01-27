Caltrans receives emergency funding to fix failing slope

After repeated warnings from a Malibu resident of an imminent threat to Pacific Coast Highway Caltrans is now preparing to shore up a near collapsing section of the highway near Coastline Drive. Concrete barricades are now in place along the right shoulder of the southbound lanes between mile posts 40.07 and 40.55 near The Getty Villa.

According to a Caltrans spokesperson, “The most recent storms impacted Caltrans right of way along State Route 1 between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Coastline Drive.”

Preliminary work will likely begin next week.

“It will involve reconstruction of the slopes, placing geofabric against the slope and using boulders to provide Rock Slope Protection (like the area on the beach just to the north). We will also have to replace damaged drains and towards the end of the project some roadway resurfacing may be required.” Caltrans intends to notify the public when major construction begins which could impact traffic heading towards Santa Monica.

