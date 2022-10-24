HomeNews
News

Caltrans gives updates on city projects during Public Works/Public Safety Joint Meeting

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
1

During the Public Works and Public Safety Commission Joint meeting on Oct. 6, Caltrans representatives provided an update on capital improvement projects on Pacific Coast Highway within the city. 

Acting Deputy District Director for Program Project Management in Caltrans District 7 Gregory Far provided updates on improvements project and construction and said some projects may be delayed during the winter due to rain and weather conditions. To see what projects are in development, watch the youtube video on the City of Malibu YouTube channel

Previous article
Propelled by Senior Night triumph, Sharks girls volleyball makes playoffs
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×