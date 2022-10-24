Caltrans gives updates on city projects during Public Works/Public Safety Joint Meeting

During the Public Works and Public Safety Commission Joint meeting on Oct. 6, Caltrans representatives provided an update on capital improvement projects on Pacific Coast Highway within the city.

Acting Deputy District Director for Program Project Management in Caltrans District 7 Gregory Far provided updates on improvements project and construction and said some projects may be delayed during the winter due to rain and weather conditions. To see what projects are in development, watch the youtube video on the City of Malibu YouTube channel.

