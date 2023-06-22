HomeNews
Caltrans closing one lane of Topanga Canyon for brush clearance

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Caltrans will close lanes of Topanga Canyon for fire prevention brush clearance, with flaggers directing alternating traffic.

TODAY: Caltrans closed 1.5 miles north of PCH Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MONDAY JUNE 26: Cezanne Avenue to Entrado Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TUESDAY AND THURSDAY: June 27 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No herbicides, pesticides or fire retardants will be used. 

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic delays. See real-time traffic conditions at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

