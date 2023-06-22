Caltrans closing one lane of Topanga Canyon for brush clearance

Caltrans will close lanes of Topanga Canyon for fire prevention brush clearance, with flaggers directing alternating traffic.

TODAY: Caltrans closed 1.5 miles north of PCH Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MONDAY JUNE 26: Cezanne Avenue to Entrado Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TUESDAY AND THURSDAY: June 27 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No herbicides, pesticides or fire retardants will be used.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic delays. See real-time traffic conditions at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

