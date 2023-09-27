Calender for the week of Sept. 28

THURS, SEPT. 28

SENIOR LUNCHEON AT MALIBU SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a healthy lunch, socialize with friends, and enjoy a variety of entertainment on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. When calling to RSVP, please inform staff if a vegetarian meal is requested. A waiting list will be created after 80 RSVPs, and these spots fill quickly, so be sure to call as early as possible! September’s theme is “Malibu’s Wild Wild West.” Food will be catered from Stonefire Grill and there will be a performance by a Dolly Parton impressionist!

THRS, SEPT. 28

CHANGING OF THE VERSE

Ann Buxie will celebrate the conclusion of her term as Malibu Poet Laureate and welcome Nathan Hassall as the 2023-25 Poet Laureate on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Malibu Multipurpose room at City Hall. The program will feature poetry readings by each former poet laureate, concluding with Hassall reading a poem and sharing insight into his new role as poet laureate. Refreshments will be provided.

FRI, SEPT. 29

FULL MOON HIKE

Discover the nighttime magic of Charmlee Wilderness Park during the full moon. Experience one of Malibu’s best hiking venues and learn all about the natural surroundings on Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain for 90 minutes. Hiking boots or sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers. For ages 6 and up. Pre-registration required.

SAT, SEPT. 30

MALIBU TRIATHLON

The Malibu Triathlon, presented by Super League Triathlon, returns to Zuma Beach for its 38th Annual swim-bike-run race weekend on Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. More than 5,000 athletes, including Hollywood celebrities, will test their fitness as they raise critical funds for the Pediatric Cancer Research Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Registration is open at www.MalibuTri.com/Register.

SAT, SEPT. 30

FREE GARDENING WORKSHOP

LA County is offering a free Gardening 101 course covering the simple techniques of drought-tolerant landscaping, organic gardening, and integrated pest on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in-person at City Hall. Learn how to improve your lawn and garden, conserve water, and reduce waste. No reservations needed. Participants can purchase compost bins at a discount after the workshop (check or cash only please). For more information, visit the website at pw.lacounty.gov/epd/sg/wk_scheds.cfm.

TUES, OCT. 3

CREATIVE WRITING CLASS

In this free-form class, students learn to use writing as a tool for personal expression, creativity, and healing. Students explore creative writing techniques, fun prompts, timed writing exercises, and thoughtful listening. No experience is necessary. Bring pens, notebooks, and an open mind. Instructed by Tracy Katz. At the Malibu Senior Center from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m.

TUES, OCT. 3

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING

The next Santa Monica College Board of Trustees regular public meetings will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Multipurpose Room (Room 103 on the first floor), 23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu, next to the Malibu Library. Members of the public attending in person will be seated in the Multipurpose Room. The meeting will be held in-person and livestreamed. For more information, please visit www.smc.edu/malibu.

SAT, OCT. 7

HARVEST OF HOPE COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER

The Harvest of Hope community fundraiser will occur on Sat, Oct. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church. The community fundraiser event will support local organizations such as the Malibu Community Labor Exchange and Habitat for Humanity. Live music by Angel City Fiddle Squad. For more information visit,

http://www.staidanschurch.org/hoh2023.

SAT, OCT. 7

FUNDRAISER FOR HEALTHCARE FOR HOMELESS ANIMALS

Healthcare for Homeless Animals (HHA) will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 10860 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Chatsworth. HHA has funded medical treatment for homeless pets at the Agoura Animal Care Center for over 25 years. Complimentary appetizers and drink tickets available for purchase. For registration and more information, visit https://www.healthcareforhomelessanimals.org.

SUN, OCT. 8

SMC GLASS PUMPKIN SALE

The SMC Glass Pumpkin Sale is a wonderful opportunity to buy handcrafted glass pumpkins in a variety of colors, styles, and sizes. Each pumpkin is a truly unique work of art that can enhance fall-season home and office decor, as well as satisfy any of your gift needs while supporting the SMC Art Department, the Palisades-Malibu YMCA and local artists.

The SMC Glass Pumpkin Sale will be held Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Palisades-Malibu YMCA’s Simon Meadow at Temescal Gateway Park, located at 15601 Sunset Blvd. (corner of Temescal and Sunset), Pacific Palisades.

FRI, OCT. 13

CINE MALIBU: ‘THE ADDAMS FAMILY’ (2019, PG) AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

CineMalibu: Community Movie in the Park is hosted by the Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission. In “The Addams Family,” the eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams’ friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality TV show host exacerbates conflict between the families. On Friday, Oct. 13, at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 5 to 10 p.m. The movie begins at sunset. Pre-movie activities begin one hour before sunset. Complimentary.

TUES, OCT. 17

CREATIVE WRITING COURSE

Join the Malibu Senior Center for a creative writing course on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. In this free-form class, students learn to use writing as a tool for personal expression, creativity, and healing. Students explore creative writing techniques, fun prompts, timed writing exercises, and thoughtful listening. No experience is necessary. Bring pens, notebooks, and an open mind. Instructed by Tracy Katz.

TUES, OCT. 17

LOS ANGELES ZOO EXCURSION

Each month, Community Services Department staff leads participants on an exciting day trip to a location within Los Angeles County. October’s excursion will be to the LA Zoo. Participants will meet at Bluffs Park at the time they are told and then take a bus to the location. Afterwards, the group will go to a restaurant for lunch (price does not include lunch costs). Event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $35 for the excursion, including bus and entrance fee. For more information email, malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

WED, OCT. 18

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DAVID QUAMMEN

Join The Malibu Library on Wed, Oct. 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to meet author and journalist David Quammen. Quammen’s 18 books include “Breathless” (2022), “The Tangled Tree” (2018), “Spillover” (2012), “The Song of the Dodo” (1996), and most recently, “The Heartbeat of the Wild” (2023). Though he began his career as a novelist (“To Walk the Line,” [1970], and three other works of fiction), in recent decades, he has written only nonfiction, focused mainly on science, the history of science, and the relationships of humans to landscape and biological diversity.

FRI, OCT. 20

SPOOKY STAMPS WORKSHOP

Get into the Halloween spirit and learn to carve a spooky stamp at the Michael Landon Community Center from 4:30 to 6 p.m. In this workshop, students will learn each step of the stamp-making process, including drawing and transferring your image onto the block to carving and stamping. All materials will be provided. A paying adult must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Fluidity with Mattie. $20 to participate.

SAT, OCT. 21

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste at Malibu City Hall upper parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. Accepted materials include, paint, used motor oil, anti-freeze, automotive and household batteries, compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken) and electronics. The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MONTHLY HAND WEEDING AT POINT DUME

Bring your gardening gloves on the second Wednesday of each month (next one is Oct 11) from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Birdview Ave. and Cliffside Drive. Work with staff from State Parks to remove non-native and invasive euphorbia from the area. Volunteers can email poisonfreemalibu@gmail.com to RSVP or sign up directly here at: signupgenius.com/go/20F0E49A9AD2FAB9-monthly1.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome, whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the Senior Center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

