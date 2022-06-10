Calendar of events June 11 to June 18

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

LA COUNTY DRIVE THRU HOUSEHOLD E-WASTE COLLECTION, CALABASAS LANDFILL SCALE AREA

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) is any product labeled toxic, poisonous, combustible, corrosive, irritant, or flammable. Collection takes place at the Calabasas Landfill Scale Area, 5300 Lost Hills Road, Agoura, CA 91301, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please visit malibucity.org/calendar for schedule as it might be subject to change. For more information, call (800) 238-0173. Some examples of HHW include paint, antifreeze, batteries, cleaning supplies, unused non-controlled pharmaceuticals, fluorescent light bulbs, TVs, computers, and cellphones. The next HHW event in Malibu is scheduled for June 18.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

MALIBU LIBRARY: BOOK CLUB

The Malibu Library Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month at the Malibu Library from 5 to 6 p.m. As of next month, adult members read a title selected by book group members. New members are always welcome. The current book being read is “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. The club cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

MALIBU LIBRARY: SMARTY PANTS STORYTIME

Let’s get ready for school! Enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement while learning school readiness skills and having fun. Program is for ages 2 to 5 with their parents or caregiver. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. The program cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in-person from 3:30 to 4 p.m. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

BLOOD DRIVE AT MALIBU CITY HALL

Give the gift of life, and donate blood at the City of Malibu/American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall. Make your life-saving appointment now at www.redcrossblood.org (enter CityofMalibu) or call (800) 733-2767. With COVID-19 rates continuing to improve, the city is proud to be able to once again safely host this life-saving activity at City Hall. Facemasks are no longer required but are strongly recommended, while inside, in line with the updated Los Angeles County Health Officer Order. Bring a photo ID, and drink plenty of water and eat well before and after giving blood.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND ELECTRONIC WASTE COLLECTION AT CITY HALL

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents at Malibu City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels the event. Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the County’s HHW events.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

OUTDOOR YOGA

Find your center in the outdoors. Join instructors Greg and Dawn for a unique yoga and wellness experience under the sycamores with live acoustic music from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, June 18. All skill levels are welcome. The event is a free-event, free parking. Reservations required. For reservations or more info, please contact samo@wnpa.org or (805) 370-2302. Session located at Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center, King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas

ONGOING

BLAZING STAR ART SHOW

Blazing Star Arts will host a solo arts show and sale benefitting the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation area, June 2-29 at the Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center. The show, “Reflections of Nature in Glass,” features handmade artwork and practical art glass inspired by the western National Parks. The show will be held at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, 91302.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. The class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Tap shoes are required and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA

This class is an energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Sessions are Wednesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...