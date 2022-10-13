Calendar of events for the week of Oct. 13

THURS, OCT. 13

HALLOWEEN BASH AND LUNCHEON AT CITY HALL

Get ready to boogie in the ‘Bu at the Malibu Senior Center Halloween Bash on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Appropriate costumes are encouraged. Lunch catered by El Pollo Loco and entertainment will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 60 participants. To register go to MalibuCity.org/Register

For more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357 or at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org.

FRI, OCT. 14

CABARET CONCERT AT MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL

Advertisement

The annual Choir Cabaret Concert is coming up on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Malibu High School choir as well as selected vocal solos and duets. Tickets can be purchases online at: https://malibuhs.booktix.com/

FRI, OCT. 14

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT WITH PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening on Friday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Malibu Library. A variety of works are presented in both solo and ensemble settings. For adults.

SAT, OCT. 15

31ST ANNUAL MALIBU PIE FESTIVAL

Join The Malibu Methodist Church for the 31st Annual Malibu Pie Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Malibu Methodist Courtyard. For guests who would like to enter the Pie Baking Contest please contact dominique@malibuumc.org for the pie entry forum and contest categories and contest rules.

SAT, OCT. 15

THE WRITE TIME WORKSHOP: EVERY BREATHING THING AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

This complimentary poetry workshop is open to poets of all levels. At the Malibu Library from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie hosts The Write Time, Every Breathing Thing: a writing workshop that takes as its theme the idea of breath in its largest sense, including trees and soil and creatures and their interconnection with each other and us humans. Guest instructors Marsha De La O and Phil Taggart.

SAT, OCT. 15

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Malibu City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. The maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. The calendar event is scheduled in advanced and is scheduled to change. Visit MalibuCity.org for more information.

SAT, OCT. 15

TINY PORCH CONCERTS’ SONIC BOOM FESTIVAL EXPLODES AT PARAMOUNT RANCH

The Tiny Porch Concerts Sonic Boom Festival scheduled for Paramount Ranch Saturday, October 15, 2022 has added an explosive array of new musical talents, a second stage, enhanced Beer and Wine Corral, kids’ activities, and more sponsors. This one-of-a-kind music festival is being produced by Tiny Porch Concerts with support of the Santa Monica Mountains Fund will help restore the iconic Paramount Ranch which was destroyed in the 97,000-acre Woolsey Fire in 2018. The Paramount Ranch Sonic Boom Festival begins at Paramount Ranch at high noon October 15, with gates opening at 11 a.m. Local craft vendors, beer and wine, food trucks, crafts for kids, and unique jamming sessions will be available throughout the park. General admission is $45 per person. The Beer and Wine Corral, featuring Ladyface Ale House and Cornell Winery, is $85 per person and includes parking, admission, and access to beer and wine tastings from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on event day. Tiny Porch Concerts is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to the arts and preserving the Santa Monica Mountains.

MON, OCT. 17

CRAIG FOSTER APPRECIATION CELEBRATION

Advocates for Malibu Public Schools (AMPS) announces an event to honor SMMUSD Board of Education’s outgoing member, Craig Foster, who has been Malibu’s sole representative on the Board and a tireless supporter of Malibu education and our community for almost two decades. All Malibu families, school administration, friends of Craig and those who have known or been touched by Craig’s generosity to our community are invited. On Monday, Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WED, OCT. 19

CANDIDATE FORUM AT MALIBU WEST BEACH CLUB

Malibu West Beach Club is hosting a Candidates Forum on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. All six candidates will be answering questions about important issues in Malibu. 30765 Pacific Coast Highway, limited parking, there will be more parking on Broad Beach Road. For more information, please contact HOA@malibuwestbc.com.

SAT, OCT. 22

CINEMALIBUAND NEON NIGHT FEATURING ‘GHOSTBUSTERS’ AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

Pre-movie activities take to place an hour before sunset. The movie begins at sunset around 6:15 p.m. Stay after the movie to participate in “Neon Night,” a glow-in-the-dark candy hunt. Pre-registration is recommended at MalibuCity.org/Register. Free event, at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Pre-movie activities:

Giveaways

D’Amore’s Pizza Truck

Kona Ice

Wear a costume

October Donation Drive – Socktober

FRI, OCT. 28

HALLOWEEN BU-BASH CARNIVAL

Enjoy an afternoon at Malibu Bluffs Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Halloween Bu-Bash Carnival for ages 2-6. The $5 Event Pass includes: art activity, bounce houses*, carnival games, costume cat walk, food trucks, special guests, trunk-or-treat. Event Passes are available at MalibuCity.org/Halloween. Food trucks and face painting are an additional fee based on vendor prices. *Bounce Houses close at 3:45 p.m.

SAT, OCT. 29

FRIENDS OF THE MALIBU LIBRARY SPOOKTACULAR BOOK SALE

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library’s first post-pandemic all categories book sale! Items for sale will include: fiction and nonfiction hardbound books, small and large paperbacks, children’s and young adult, coffee table and art books, audio books, CDs, and DVDs. Most items will be $1 with special items priced as marked. A members-only courtesy hour will be held from 8-9 a.m. Join online at https://www.friendsofthemalibulibrary.com/ or join the morning of the sale.

SAT, OCT. 29

MALIBU SEARCH AND RESCUE FUNDRAISER

Join the Malibu Search and Rescue Team on the beautiful trails of Paramount Ranch nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, their turf for rescue missions, hike, run, or race either 5k or 10k distance. On Saturday, Oct. 29. 10k starts at 7:45 a.m., 5k starts at 8 a.m. and 1k kids run starts at 9 a.m. Food booths, beer garden, kids bounce house, local business booths and post-race prizes raffle and more. To volunteer or for more information call 1-844-920-6727. For details, or where to register go to: https://tinyurl.com/msarrun.

ONGOING

NIGHTS OF THE JACK AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Nights of the Jack returns to King Gillette Ranch with interactive experiences such as a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, food trucks, and “The Spookeasy Bar,” which serves specialty spooky cocktails for those 21 and over. There is a half-mile long self-guided tour, which has tons of intricately carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns to see. Event returns Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/nightsofthejack/events/nights-of-the-jack-9-30-49073

HAUNT O’WEEN

Haunt O’ Ween’s 200,000-square-foot playground of Halloween-themed games, performances, rides, and attractions is back in Woodland Hills beginning this Friday, Sept. 30, with the action continuing on select dates through Oct. 31. Go trick-or-treating, walk through thousands of pumpkins, play a multitude of games and rides, get your face painted, and enjoy food and drinks. GA tickets run $36-$44. For more information visit, hauntoween.com.

MALIBU WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDY

Held every Tuesday starting Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malibu Pacific Church and via Zoom. Malibu Women’s Bible Study is an in-depth, interdenominational Bible study involving women seeking together to better understand the heart of God and walk in the paths of Jesus. This year we will focus on the books of 1 and 2 Samuel as we study the stories of Samuel, Saul, and David and explore what they meant for the kingdom of Israel, what they mean for the kingdom of God, and how they apply to our lives today. Join women from Malibu, surrounding areas and even other states. For more information or to register, contact Corleen Parmelee at corleenparmelee@gmail.com or email malibuWBS@gmail.com.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesday’s from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...