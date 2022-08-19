Calendar of events for the week of Aug. 18

THU, AUG. 18

THEATER THURSDAYS AT MALIBU CITY HALL

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy a complimentary movie and popcorn at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. This month’s movie is “Knives Out” (PG-13). A detective investigates the death of the patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

FRI, AUG. 19

THE MONTGOMERY ARTS HOUSE FOR MUSIC AND AGRICULTURE FESTIVAL

The Montgomery Arts House for Music and Architecture (MAHMA) is excited about performing in public once again after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The venue is welcoming guests in person for the upcoming Malibu Coast Music Festival 2022. The festival opens Aug. 19 and runs for various dates through Sept. 4. Later in the fall, MAHMA will start its seasonal concert series. The first week of the festival features time-honored classics from Beethoven, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Debussy, and classics in the making. Visit malibucoastmusicfestival.net for tickets.

SAT, AUG. 20

MALIBU LAGOON TOGETHER WITH RESOURCE CONSERVATION DISTRICT OF THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS

Malibu Lagoon Together combines a science-based outdoor education experience with an afternoon at the beach! The Resource Conservation District is inviting students and their families to explore and enjoy Malibu Lagoon State Beach with us! Lunch will be provided. Participants meet with RCD naturalists Saturdays at Malibu Lagoon. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This program is completely free; all you have to do is sign up. The goal of this program is to create more equitable access to outdoor spaces, so preference will be given to students and families belonging to priority communities and on a first-come-first-served basis, so reserve your spot as soon as you can. Visit rcdsmm.org to reserve.

SAT, AUG. 20

TRIPPET RANCH OAK CARE EVENT

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains planted hundreds of Coast Live Oaks throughout Trippet Ranch in Topanga State Park and now we need your help to care for them! Help us reforest the wildlands of Topanga State Park by attending one of our oak care events on Aug. 20, Sept. 10, Sept. 24 and Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. During these events, volunteers will water and care for young oak trees throughout our planting sites as well as potentially replant those trees that have not survived. Please wear clothes you are willing to get dirty in as well as durable shoes. If you are interested in volunteering, please email us at outreach@rcdsmm.org.

SAT, AUG. 20

CINEMALIBU “SING 2”

Movies will take place at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Movies begin at sunset and activities begin one hour before sunset. There will be arts and crafts, giveaways, food trucks from D’Amore Pizza Truck, Apollo’s Expresso and Shaved Ice. Special guests from Fairytales Entertainment and Larry Scott Cartooning Demonstrations will be there. Participants are asked to bring chairs and blankets. No alcohol is permitted. This is a free event except for the food trucks.

WED, AUG. 24

SMARTY PANTS STORY TIME AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Let’s get ready for school! Enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement while learning school readiness skills and having fun at the Malibu Library from 3:30 to 4 p.m. For ages 2-5 with their parents or caregiver. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

THU, AUG. 25

DIRK BRAUN GALLERY

DIRK BRAUN gallery in Malibu opens on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. The new gallery features aviation and travel photography as well as unique antiques from around the world. Dirk Braun is a filmmaker/photographer/pilot and his collection consists of breathtaking photographs of landscapes and cityscapes taken from unique angles and perspectives on the ground and in the air. He will be at the event and is looking forward to meeting you and telling you more about his story and projects including his breakout documentary, “Flying Boat,” which made its world premiere this year at EAA’s AirVenture, the largest aviation festival in the world.

SAT, AUG. 27

OUTDOOR YOGA

Find your center in the outdoors — join instructors Greg and Dawn for a unique yoga and wellness experience under the sycamores, with live acoustic music from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 27. All skill levels are welcome. Event and parking are free. Reservations are required. For reservations or more info, please contact samo@wnpa.org or (805) 370-2302. Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center, King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas.

FRI, SEPT. 2-5

MALIBU CHILI COOK-OFF

Malibu will be able to enjoy carnival rides, music, games and, of course, chili, for the 40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off. This year’s event will run from Sept 2-5. Single day admission tickets are $15 presale and $20 bought day of. Tickets will not be sold at the cook-off. Tickets will be sold online through Sept. 5. All proceeds from the Malibu Chili Cook-Off support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, a community resource providing afterschool enrichment programs focusing on character and leadership, the arts, academic success, health and wellness, and diversity equity and inclusion at all four Malibu Public Schools. The cook-off will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 1 to 8 p.m. Monday.

THU, SEPT. 8

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: LET IT BE

Released in the summer of 1970, “Let It Be” is the 12th and final studio album by the Beatles. Issued almost a month after the band’s breakup, the album spawned some of the band’s biggest hits and marked the end of an era. Classic Albums Live takes the pure listening experience of “Across the Universe,” “Let It Be,” “Get Back,” and all the hits you love, back to the vibrancy of the stage, with note-for-note, cut-for-cut accuracy. Tickets go from $27.50 to $60. Buy four or more tickets or shows to receive a 10 percent discount. At the Smothers Theatre Venue on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Anne Marie and Mitch Bredefeld. For more information, visit arts.pepperdine.edu/events.

SEPT. 9 THROUGH OCT. 2

THEATRE PALISADES PRESENTS: NUNSENSE

“Nunsense” is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns — ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert — stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, “Nunsense” is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter. Book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin. Directed by Alta Abbott. Musical Director Bill Wolfe. Choreography by Victoria Miller. Produced by Martha Hunter and Sherman Wayne. The play runs from Sept. 9 through Oct. 2 at the Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Road. COVID-19 NOTICE: Proof of completed vaccination (at least 14 days prior to the performance) and masks are required to attend Theatre Palisades productions. For more information, visit theatre palisades.org.

ONGOING

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This class helps older adults review and integrate the experiences that have shaped their lives, share memories with peers, and create a record of events for themselves and their families. Class is on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Older adults will achieve a sense of pride in their accomplishments, improve their writing abilities, and express themselves in writing that can be shared with friends and family. Instructed by Tracy Weirick.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursday’s from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BRIDGE

Bridge is a card game of luck, skill, and diverse strategies. This is a relaxed bridge group that is open to all levels. Join fun and friendly games on Wednesday afternoons at the Malibu Senior Center from 2:15 to 4 p.m. This is an ongoing, drop-in program.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMierie Fercano. $5 per class.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location. The car show is cancelled until October 2nd, 9, and 23.

GENTLE MAT PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Friday’s from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 5 and 12 then returning to Thursdays on Aug. 18 at the the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

TAI CHI

This class will provide instruction in a series of sequential tai chi yang style movements designed to enhance balance, strength, and flexibility while relieving stress and muscle tension. Class is Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center beginning July 6. Instructed by Martine Jozan Work. $5 per class.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. Tap shoes are required, and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

