Calendar of events for the week of 7/14

THURSDAY, JULY 14

MAKE A PARACORD BRACELET

Make a paracord bracelet at the Malibu Library meeting room from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. For teens ages 13 to 17. A Paracord bracelet is a bracelet woven out of paracord. Paracord bracelets are also known as survival bracelets, 550 cord bracelets, or parachute cord bracelets and are considered a survival tool. The bracelets are worn by survivalists, hikers, climbers, campers, or anyone who enjoys the outdoors. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

PARK TALES

The Community Services Department and the Malibu Library invite the community to Park Tales on Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. “Paws, Claws, Scales, and Tales” is a family-friendly, educational program that will feature stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian. The program will include an art activity and complimentary snacks. Pre-registration is recommended at malibucity.org.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

LAS MONTAÑAS: LATINO CONSERVATION WEEK KICK-OFF

Celebrate the start of Latino Conservation Week with park rangers on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas. This free event is open to everyone of all ages to celebrate and highlight the Latinx community and the field of conservation. Park rangers will guide attendees on bilingual hikes, help visitors identify common wildlife, and highlight how we can protect nature in our daily lives.

Guest speakers include Miguel Ordeñana, the biologist who helped discover mountain lion P-22 in Griffith Park. Park staff will discuss ways you can help with monitoring wildlife post-wildfire and how to identify edible native plants found in the mountains. Local organizations will highlight diverse ways folks from all skill levels can participate in conservation from their own homes and ways to attract monarchs. The event and parking are free to the public. For more information, email samo_interpretation@nps.gov or call the Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center at 805-370-2301.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

CINEMALIBU OUTDOOR MOVIE

The city’s first CineMalibu outdoor movie event of 2022 will feature the family-friendly hit film “LUCA” on Saturday, July 23, at Malibu Bluffs Park. Pre-movie activities begin at 7 p.m., including arts and crafts, giveaways, food trucks, and special guests. The movie begins at 8 p.m. Remember to bring a chair and blanket, and please note that alcohol is not permitted. RSVPs are not required. For more information, see malibucity.org/SpecialEvents.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

YOGA ON THE MOUNTAIN

Find your center in the outdoors! Join instructors Greg and Dawn for a unique outdoor yoga experience with live acoustic music on Saturday, July 23, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own yoga mat.

Free event, free parking. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early to the class.

For more information, email samo@wnpa.org or call 805-370-2302. Event sponsored by Western National Parks Association. At Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center, King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway. Calabasas, CA 91302.

ONGOING

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This class helps older adults review and integrate the experiences that have shaped their lives, share memories with peers, and create a record of events for themselves and their families. Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Older adults will achieve a sense of pride in their accomplishments, improve their writing abilities, and express themselves in writing that can be shared with friends and family. Instructed by Tracy Weirick.

AQUA AEROBICS

Jump into aqua aerobics to build cardiovascular fitness and strength. Aqua Aerobics is held from June 14 to Aug. 11 at the Malibu Community Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 12:45 p.m. There will be no class on July 5 or 7.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. The class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BRIDGE

Bridge is a card game of luck, skill, and diverse strategies. This is a relaxed bridge group that is open to all levels. Join fun and friendly games on Wednesday afternoons at the Malibu Senior Center from 2:15 to 4 p.m. This is an ongoing, drop-in program.

CARDIO SALSA

This class is an energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Sessions are Wednesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. At Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMierie Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience required.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

TECH HELP

The Malibu Senior Center will be providing tech help on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Next events is on Aug. 9. Bring technology questions and receive one-on-one instruction for laptops, tablets, cellphones, or smartphones. RSVP is required by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357.

TAI CHI

This class will provide instruction in a series of sequential tai chi yang style movements designed to enhance balance, strength, and flexibility while relieving stress and muscle tension. Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Malibu Senior Center beginning July 6. Instructed by Martine Jozan Work. $5 per class.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Tap shoes are required and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

