Calendar for the week of Oct. 13 includes Halloween events

SEPT. 29 TO OCT. 31

NIGHTS OF THE JACK

LA’s leading immersive event, “Nights of The Jack,” has returned for the sixth year with its legendary mile-long walking trail, immersive scenes, elevated food and beverage experience, and unparalleled lantern art installations. New upgrades this season include interactive AR games, digital video games, AR selfie experiences, and bigger and brighter installations for 30 nights of spooky fun through Halloween. The Halloween experience will run until Oct. 31. from 6 to 10 p.m.

SAT, OCT. 3 to 13

WORLD SURF LEAGUE LONGBOARD SURFING COMPETITION

The Top 8 men and Top 8 women on the World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Tour have been decided and are ready to compete for the 2023 World Titles at the Original Sprout Malibu Longboard Championships Presented by Tractor Beverage Co. World-class style and poise under pressure will be on full display during the one-day, winner-take-all event at the idyllic venue of First Point in Malibu. This is the fourth and final stop on the WSL Longboard Tour and holds a competition window from October 3-13, 2023.

FRI, OCT. 13

CHOIR CABARET CONCERT

Join the Choir Cabaret Concert at Malibu High on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. The theme is “Hits From The Decades.”

FRI, OCT. 13

CINE MALIBU: ‘THE ADDAMS FAMILY’ (2019, PG) AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

CineMalibu: Community Movie in the Park is hosted by the Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission. In “The Addams Family,” the eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams’ friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality TV show host exacerbates conflict between the families. On Friday, Oct. 13, at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 5 to 10 p.m. The movie begins at sunset. Pre-movie activities begin one hour before sunset. Complimentary.

FRI, OCT. 13

BIRD-WATCHING SEMINAR

Santa Monica College Malibu Campus presents a free seminar, “Malibu Birds and the Joy of Birding,” with the San Fernando Valley Audubon Society from 9 to 11 a.m. Participants will be introduced to the tools of bird-watching and view a diversity if bird species at the SMC Malibu campus and Legacy Park. Binoculars will be available to borrow if attendee do not have their own. The seminar is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Please visit www.smc.edu/malibu or email malibu@smc.edu for additional information and registration form.

SAT, OCT. 14

LARRY JONES AT MALIBU METHODIST CHURCH

Larry Jones, retired history teacher and long-time Malibu resident, will present another in a series of pictorial histories of Malibu on Saturday, October 14 at the Malibu United Methodist Church (30128 Morning View Drive) at 11:00 a.m. A light lunch following the presentation at 12:30 will be served by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The theme on October 14 will focus on the history of the canyon roads that connect PCH with the 101 Freeway, and many of the people involved. Jones tells our local history from a personal perspective that covers his seven decades in Malibu. Both the presentation and the lunch are free and open to all, and attendees are encouraged to invite their family and friends.

SUN, OCT. 15

FALL PRESIDENTS LUNCHEON

Come and enjoy a Fall Day luncheon with your fellow club members on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. for the fall presidents luncheon. You can stroll around succulent gardens and see spectacular views of Boney Ridge and the Channel Islands. The road to garden club president Glen and Terry Gessford’s house was recently widened, repaved, re-striped, and had guard rails installed, so enjoy the coastal ride.

SUN, OCT. 15

OUR LADY OF MALIBU FUNDRAISER CONCERT

Join Our Lady of Malibu for a fundraiser concert on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. at OLM Church. Joey Amini will perform a 45-minute concert of solo cello music. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the ticket sales will go directly to OLM.

TUES, OCT. 17

CREATIVE WRITING COURSE

Join the Malibu Senior Center for a creative writing course on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. In this free-form class, students learn to use writing as a tool for personal expression, creativity, and healing. Students explore creative writing techniques, fun prompts, timed writing exercises, and thoughtful listening. No experience is necessary. Bring pens, notebooks, and an open mind. Instructed by Tracy Katz.

TUES, OCT. 17

LOS ANGELES ZOO EXCURSION

Each month, Community Services Department staff leads participants on an exciting day trip to a location within Los Angeles County. October’s excursion will be to the LA Zoo. Participants will meet at Bluffs Park at the time they are told and then take a bus to the location. Afterwards, the group will go to a restaurant for lunch (price does not include lunch costs). Event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $35 for the excursion, including bus and entrance fee. For more information email, malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

WED, OCT. 18

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DAVID QUAMMEN

Join The Malibu Library on Wed, Oct. 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to meet author and journalist David Quammen. Quammen’s 18 books include “Breathless” (2022), “The Tangled Tree” (2018), “Spillover” (2012), “The Song of the Dodo” (1996), and most recently, “The Heartbeat of the Wild” (2023). Though he began his career as a novelist (“To Walk the Line,” [1970], and three other works of fiction), in recent decades, he has written only nonfiction, focused mainly on science, the history of science, and the relationships of humans to landscape and biological diversity.

FRI, OCT. 20

SPOOKY STAMPS WORKSHOP

Get into the Halloween spirit and learn to carve a spooky stamp at the Michael Landon Community Center from 4:30 to 6 p.m. In this workshop, students will learn each step of the stamp-making process, including drawing and transferring your image onto the block to carving and stamping. All materials will be provided. A paying adult must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Fluidity with Mattie. $20 to participate.

SAT, OCT. 21

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste at Malibu City Hall upper parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. Accepted materials include, paint, used motor oil, anti-freeze, automotive and household batteries, compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken) and electronics. The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event.

SAT, OCT. 21

MALIBU UNITED METHODIST CHURCH PIE FESTIVAL

Join the Malibu United Methodist Church Pie Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the 32nd Annual Malibu Pie Festival. General admission is free. Pie baking, eating contests, live music: A tribute to the Melvin Eddy Blues Band; Uka Music; MHS & MMS Choirs; “Song Catchers,” a local children’s band; The Pit Martial Arts demonstration; and Devon Meyers. Children’s activities include a nursery school playground, featuring face painting, spin art & Jenga XXL and cornhole games). Food includes barbecue and taco treats. Also at the event is a silent auction, along with delicious homemade pies by the slice or take a whole one home.

Proceeds benefit Malibu United Methodist Church’s children, youth and family programs and community service projects. The festival will take place on the Courtyard at Malibu United Methodist Church, 30128 Morning View Drive.

SUN, OCT. 22

MIGHTY UNDER DOGS SURF THERAPY

Fun surf therapy for kids. WSL (World Surf League) on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Zuma Beach. This is our second event with WSL.

SUN, OCT. 22

MALIBU SEARCH AND RESCUE ANNUAL FUNDRAISING TRAIL AND EVENT

Join SoCalTrail and Malibu Search and Rescue on the beautiful trails of Malibu Creek State Park nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains — home turf for the Malibu Search and Rescue team. Hike, run, or race either the 5K or 10K distances (or 1K Run/Walk for the Kids) on fire road and single track trails. Celebrate your finish in the beer garden (ages 21 and up), get a post-race massage, and stick around for prize raffles, awards, and festival exhibitors. A variety of food trucks will be on-site as well, including plant-based options. Event park opens at 7:15 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. 10K starts at 9:05 a.m. 5K starts at 9:25 a.m. Awards ceremony is at 10:45 a.m.

FRI, OCT. 27

GARDENING FOR BIRDS AND BUGS SEMINAR

SMC Malibu is presenting a free seminar, “Gardening for Birds (and Bugs),” with the San Fernando Valley Audubon Society from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This seminar will emphasize how to restore and create bird and insect habitats using native plants suitable for both public and private spaces. Resources will be provided for researching plants, planting tips, maintenance tips, and the appropriate next steps. The seminar is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Please visit www.smc.edu/malibu or email malibu@smc.edu for additional information and registration form.

SAT, OCT. 28 & 29

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Topanga Actors Company on Oct. 28 and 29 for Harry Hart-Browne’s adaptation of “The Boy Who Saw True” with Harry. At the Malibu Library at 2 p.m. Free entry. Open seating. Free parking. Appropriate for teens and up. The TAC will also perform at the Topanga Libray on Oct. 21 and 22.

SUN, OCT. 29

PUMPKIN CARVING AND HOT COCOA AT THE MALIBU PIER

Stop by The Malibu Pier on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. for pumpkin carving and hot cocoa. While supplies last.

MON, OCT. 30

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

Stop by The Malibu Pier for face painting, photo ops, specialty cocktails, and a menu specials on Monday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. for Dia De Los Muertos.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome, whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the Senior Center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

