Calendar for the week of Oct. 10

SAT, OCT. 12

RUN MALIBU

The Run Groms Mile is open to kids between the ages of 4 to 11 and will take place on the track during our event expo on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. All youth participants will receive a race bib and finishers medal, plus a supportive crowd cheering them on as they run around the track.

SUN, OCT. 13

NATURE JOURNALING WORKSHOP

Learn about the gentle practice of nature journaling on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Legacy Park. Participants ages 12 and up will record their observations, questions, and feelings with guided exercises that will have you seeing the world in a whole new way. No art skills required. Coordinated in partnership with the @naturejournal_smm. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

MON, OCT. 14

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL TO BEGIN AT 5:30 P.M. BEGINING OCT. 14

Starting Oct. 14, regular City Council meetings (still on the second and fourth Mondays of each month) will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting agenda will be restructured to move the Consent Calendar, presentations, and reports from the City Manager, Commissions, and Committees prior to 6:30 p.m. Public Comment will continue to be scheduled at 6:30 p.m. These changes are meant to improve meeting efficiency, ensuring that administrative and presentation items are addressedpromptly, allowing more time for public engagement and deliberation on actionable city business items.

TUES, OCT. 15

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, please join the Malibu Library on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. to create Guatemalan barriletes which are traditional kites that are an integral part of the country’s cultural and religious traditions.For adults. Learn about the origins of barriletes and how they are particularly associated with the Day of the Dead celebrations. All materials will be provided. At the Malibu Library Meeting Room.

FRI, OCT. 18

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening, on Friday, Oct. 18, from 3 to 4 p.m. For adults. At the Malibu Library Meeting Room.

SAT, OCT. 19

MALIBU UNITED ANNUAL MALIBU PIE FESTIVAL

Get ready for a pie adventure like no other! The annual Malibu Pie Festival will take place at Malibu United Methodist Church, 30128 Morning View Drive in Malibu.

There will be pie baking and eating contests, and live music fro, U.S. 99 Blues & Rock; Uka Music; Malibu High and Middle School Combined Choir; Malibu Music’s Joe Valdes; The Pit Martial Arts Demonstration; Run Screaming; Gabe Diebel; MUMC’s Malibu Music Nights; and Devon Meyers. There also will be children’s activities (nursery school playground, featuring face painting, bubble dance party, spin art, and Jenga XXL and cornhole games). Also included are barbecue and taco treats and a silent auction. You can have delicious homemade pies by the slice or take a whole one home! Proceeds benefit Malibu United Methodist Church’s children, youth, and family programs, and community service projects

‘STOKED MALIBU ART GALLERY’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

Community members can come to Third Space Malibu from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, to enjoy beverages, appetizers, and the incredible artwork gracing our Third Space walls, including one-of-a-kind signed prints from iconic rock and roll photographer Guy Webster. A portion of ALL sales benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

SUN, OCT. 20

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

The Emily Shane Foundation has announced its annual fall fundraiser “Wings and Waves of Achievement: An Autumn Carnival for All” on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Alumni Park, Pepperdine University. Special guests include Senator Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart. Carnival games, art station, face painting, a petting zoo, and more will be available for children. An online silent auction will accompany the event, starting on Monday, Oct. 14, and concluding on Monday, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m. PDT. Participants can bid on an array of items and experiences with all proceeds helping to benefit the Foundation’s SEA Program. For information regarding,”Wings and Waves of Achievement,” event sponsorship opportunities, donations to the silent auction, or presenting a table, please contact info@emilyshane.org.

TUES, OCT. 22

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: AUTHOR CRAIG GROSSI

Join the next Malibu Library Speaker Series on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. for Marine Corps veteran, bestselling author, and recipient of the Purple Heart Craig Grossi. In 2010, as a member of an elite team of U.S. Marines in Afghanistan, Craig met an incredible stray dog that he named Fred. At his talks, Craig shares the captivating story of how he rescued Fred from the battlefield: stuffing him in a duffle bag aboard a helicopter and eventually to the United States. This was just the beginning of their incredible journey together, however. Upon returning home, it was Fred’s turn to rescue Craig in incredible and unexpected ways. It is a story of love, loyalty, and the power of stubborn positivity. Local bookstore Malibu Village Books will sell Craig’s bestselling book “Craig & Fred: A Marine, a Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other” at the event. RSVP online or call Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438 to register.

WED, OCT. 23

CALTRANS PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT WORKSHOP: ROUND THREE

The next Caltrans Engagement Workshop is on Oct. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. in person at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, in Malibu. The recommendations included in the Feasibility Study will be based upon and shaped by the priorities and input received from local residents, businesses, and other stakeholders. Public engagement efforts will be conducted through public meetings, surveys, and an interactive web page on Caltrans District 7’s website.

FRI, OCT. 25

CITY OF MALIBU: HALLOWEEN BU BASH

The Community Services Department’s Bu Bash Halloween Carnival Spooktacular is coming back on Friday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Participants ages 2 to 10 can play games to win prizes, strut their stuff on our costume catwalk, and bounce off the walls in our bounce houses. Grab a bite at our food trucks, and then gather round for Spooky Stories with the @lacountylibrary. For more information, visit MalibuCity.org/BuBash. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

SAT, OCT. 26 AND SUN, OCT. 27

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m., for a staged reading of the madcap comedy”Clue.” The popular theater piece is based on the cult film, interpreted with wit and verve by members of Topanga Actors Company, and accompanied by live music. Wadsworth, the butler, welcomes six guests to Boddy Mansion, but where is Mr. Boddy? Join the iconic “Clue” characters as they race to find the murderer before the body count stacks up. Whodunit anyone?? FREE, open seating, library parking. Choice of performances: Saturday and Sunday. Sponsored by L.A. County Library. For adults and teens. Contact Topanga Actors Company for more info: topangaactorscompany@theatercompany.org.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with specialattention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

