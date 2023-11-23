Calendar for the week of Nov. 23

THURS, NOV. 23 & NOV. 24

HAPPY THANKSGIVING, CITY HALL CLOSED

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, City Hall is closed each year on Thanksgiving Day and the following Friday. Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

The Malibu Municipal Code prohibits construction of any kind on city holidays (M.M.C. 8.24.050(G)), except on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

FRI, NOV. 24

AWARDS SEASON FILM SCREENING WITH THE MALIBU FILM SOCIETY

“Napoleon” is legendary director Ridley Scott’s spectacular epic about the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix), capturing his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine (Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby). Free popcorn and soft drinks for all guests when doors open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills. Tickets & additional info available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

SAT, NOV. 25

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL’S ATHLETIC BOOSTER CLUB CHRISTMAS TREE LOT

Support the Malibu High School Athletic Booster Club and purchase your family Christmas tree starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 10. Fresh trees, wreaths, ornaments, and MHS apparel. Community night is Dec. 1, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 3 to 7 p.m., Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Chili Cook-Off site.

SAT, NOV. 25

AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING WITH THE MALIBU FILM SOCIETY

“Wish” is the latest entry in this year’s race for Best Animated Feature, the story of a young girl who wishes on a star — only to get a more direct answer than she bargained for, when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Free reception when doors open at 3:30 for the 4 p.m. show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, with $5 admission for children. Tickets & additional info available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

SAT, NOV. 25

AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING WITH THE MALIBU FILM SOCIETY

Before it opens in theaters! “Poor Things” is the latest film from three-time Oscar nominee Yorgos Lathimos (“The Favourite,” “The Lobster,” “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer”), the incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of a young woman (Emma Stone) brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist (Willem Dafoe). Also starring Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef. Free wine reception when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills. Tickets & additional info available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

SUN, NOV. 26

KIDS GINGERBREAD WORKSHOPS

Stop by the Malibu Farmers Market on Sunday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legacy Park to build and decorate a gingerbread house! $40 per person, tickets include supplies. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-gingerbread-workshops-tickets-760022827737.

SUN, NOV. 26

AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING WITH THE MALIBU FILM SOCIETY

Before it opens in theaters! “The Zone Of Interest” is this year’s winner of the Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix (and Britain’s official submission for Best International Film), the story of the commandant of Auschwitz and his wife, who strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden located right next to the largest Nazi death camp ever erected during the Holocaust. Free wine reception when doors open at 3:30 for the 4 p.m. show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills. Tickets & additional info available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

TUES, NOV. 28

SENIOR EXCURSION TO THE PETERSON AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM

Each month, Community Services Department staff leads participants on an exciting day trip to a location within Los Angeles County. November’s excursion will be to the Peterson Automotive Museum. Participants will meet at Bluffs Park at the time they are told and then take a bus to the location. Afterward, the group will go to a restaurant for lunch (price does not include lunch costs). For more information visit malibucity.org/calendar.

WED, NOV. 29

SPEAKER SERIES WITH BOOK AUTHOR MITCH ALBOM

The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues Nov. 29, 7 p.m. at City Hall, with Mitch Albom discussing his new book “The Little Liar.” Free with required RSVP. Please reserve a space early. For more information or to be placed on the waitlist, visit the webpage at malibucity.org/speakerseries or call the Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438.

SAT, DEC. 2

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION SECOND ANNUAL HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

Join the Malibu Art Association for their second annual Holiday Boutique and Art Sale. On Dec. 2 and 3 at the Malibu Bungalows 21201 PCH Malibu.

SAT, DEC. 2

CHILDREN’S LIFESAVING FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 30 YEARS

The Children’s Lifesaving Foundation is thrilled to be celebrating our 30-year anniversary with all of you this year! Please join us at a special event in Santa Monica (location disclosed upon purchase of tickets/tables) to celebrate this very special milestone with us, and honor our founder, Maria D’Angelo, who will be retiring this year! The iconic Neil Giraldo will be our amazing host, and this is going to be a great, fun evening filled with many lovely surprises, and we cannot wait to see you there! Join us as we ignite hope for LA’s brightest futures, and light up the way forward for underserved youth for decades to come! Please call Francesca at (424) 645-7661 for sponsorship information, or email her at fran@childrenslifesaving.org.

SAT, DEC. 2

THE FRIENDS OF THE MALIBU LIBRARY HOLIDAY BOOK BOUTIQUE

Join the Friends of the Malibu Library Holiday Book Boutique sale in the Malibu Library Community Room, on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year, they are bringing out all their best books for everyone on your gift list.

(Even if you gift them to yourself). All books $1 and up. Many categories of books, including specials, design and coffee table books, art books, signed editions, some first editions, and classics, and this year, they have an assortment of Holiday Book Baskets at various prices that will be perfect for any bookworm on your list. For more, go to friendsofthemalibulibrary.com

SAT, DEC. 2

OUR LADY OF MALIBU CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE MARKETPLACE

Our Lady of Malibu will have its Christmas Boutique Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3625 Winter Canyon Road. There will be shopping opportunities featuring local vendors where you can find unique Christmas gifts. Their shopping marketplace will have items offered for sale from creative and generous Malibu vendors as well as a special early appearance from Santa Claus, from 12 to 4 p.m. Children can tell Santa their Christmas gift wishes and have their picture taken with Santa for $20, which includes a photo to take home that afternoon and a digital copy to be emailed. The event will also include gingerbread house decorating from 12:30 to 5 p.m., as well as delicious savory foods available for purchase. The big Christmas tree lighting will take place just after the 5 p.m. Mass, (around 6 p.m.)

THURS, DEC. 7

MALIBU NAVY LEAGUE TOYS FOR TOTS

The Malibu community and the public are cordially invited to join the Malibu Navy League, on Thursday, Dec., 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to bring a new unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots toy drive and an evening of light refreshments and camaraderie at First Bank Malibu. First Bank is located at 3822 Cross Creek Road, Suite 3850, Malibu. Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyard will be the wine host for the evening. Toys will be collected through Dec. 16 at First Bank Malibu and at Toy Crazy in Malibu. Come join us for this giving and festive way to kick off the holidays.

THURS, DEC. 7

CHANUKAH AND MENORAH LIGHTING AT THE MALIBU PIER

“Chanukah’s timeless relevance shines brightly today. In a world grappling with forces of darkness, akin to our ancestors, we find strength in unity,” said Rabbi Levi Cunin. “Like the Maccabees, our victory lies in standing together and spreading the light of goodness to every corner of the earth. Now, more than ever, Chanukah teaches us the enduring power of unity against the forces of evil. This year it’s up to every single one of us to be the Maccabees of our times, be warriors of light. Let’s gather to light our menorahs, dance, and stand strong with one another.” Join Chabad of Malibu on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m. for a Chanukah Party and Menorah Lighting at the Malibu Pier.

SAT, DEC. 9

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems, which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. On Saturday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

SUN, DEC. 10

SANTA PAWS AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

Bring your pups and join the city’s Santa Paws, a free animal-friendly event Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Humans and their four-legged best friends can participate in an ugly holiday sweater parade. Local pet businesses and nonprofit organizations will have booths with information and resources for pet owners. Get your photo with your dog and Santa from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. A donation box will be on-site to collect items for a local animal shelter. For a list of suggested donation items, visit the Santa Paws webpage at malibucity.org/Calendar.

THURS, DEC. 14

AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING WITH THE MALIBU FILM SOCIETY

Before it opens in theaters! “All Of Us Strangers” stars Andrew Scott (“Black Mirror,” “Sherlock,” “Fleabag”) as a screenwriter whose chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor eventually leads him to return to his childhood home, where he discovers his parents apparently living just as they were on the day they died 30 years before. Free wine reception when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Rd,, Agoura Hills. Tickets & additional info available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

THURS, DEC. 14

CHANUKAH PARTY AND LIGHTING AT POINT DUME VILLAGE

“Chanukah’s timeless relevance shines brightly today. In a world grappling with forces of darkness, akin to our ancestors, we find strength in unity,” said Rabbi Levi Cunin. “Like the Maccabees, our victory lies in standing together and spreading the light of goodness to every corner of the earth. Now, more than ever, Chanukah teaches us the enduring power of unity against the forces of evil. This year it’s up to every single one of us to be the Maccabees of our times, be warriors of light. Let’s gather to light our menorahs, dance, and stand strong with one another.” Join Chabad of Malibu on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 3:30 p.m. for a Chanukah Party and Lighting at Point Dume Village Shopping Center.

SAT, DEC. 16

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AT MALIBU CITY HALL

Families can enjoy a tasty breakfast box, hot chocolate, and the chance to meet Santa Claus and his friends from the North Pole! The morning also includes an art activity, story time, and photo opportunities. Reservations are highly recommended, limited walk-ups will be accepted. On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall, Multipurpose Room. $10 per person. Pre-register online at malibucity.org/register. Limited walk-up registrations are available.

EVENT INCLUDES:

Breakfast Box

Art Activities

Storytime with the Malibu Library

Photos with Santa

SAT, DEC. 16

CAFFEINATED VERSE, OPEN MIC POETRY WITH SOPHIE KLAH

Caffeinated Verse includes featured reader Sophie Klah, followed by an open mic format. On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

