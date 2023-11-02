Calendar for the week of Nov. 2

THURS, NOV. 2

PARK TALES ‘A IS FOR APPLE’

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Join the next one on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack, and special guests. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A yoga mat or blanket is recommended.

THURS, NOV. 2

MALIBU FOUNDATION REPLANT LOVE

Join Clarins and Malibu Foundation for their fourth annual RePlant Love on November at Juan Bautista De Anza Park. A new exciting iteration of this initiative, focusing on microforests. This microforest, the second in Los Angeles County and the first in the Santa Monica Mountains will also serve as a seed bank, leading to more microforests being planted all around Los Angeles County. To learn more about the event, visit replantlove.com.

THURS, NOV. 2

ALL SOULS DAY MASSES

Join Our Lady of Malibu as they commemorate the Faithful Departed on All Souls Day at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. mass. Candles will be placed on the altar for those who have passed within the year Nov. 2, 2022, to Nov. 2, 2023. Other names may be written on a list and placed on the altar at the 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. masses on Nov. 2.

FRI, NOV. 3

PEPPERDINE GUITAR DEPARTMENT AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening on Friday, Nov. 3, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Malibu Library. A variety of works are presented in both solo and ensemble settings. This event is held in person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request

SAT, NOV. 4

BEACH CLEAN UP WITH MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB

The Malibu Democratic Club will be hosting a Beach Cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Beach Cleanup begins at 10 a.m. at Dan Blocker Beach, 26000 Pacific Coast Highway. The club then will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Malibu Seafood, 25653 Pacific Coast Highway. (Each person responsible for their own tab.) You can attend one or both activities. RSVP required at tiny.cc/mdc110423. More Info: Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org.

SAT, NOV. 4

TOPANGA COMMUNITY CONSERVATION DAY

Meet with community partners and find out how we can improve local water quality and support biodiversity in our neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for Topanga Community Conservation Day at Viewridge Estates, just past Heidi Lane on Viewridge Road. Los Angeles County Public Works, the Office of Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Composting in Topanga, Poison Free Malibu, Heal the Bay, TreePeople, A Student Battery Recycling Company, Los Angeles Regional, Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles County Fire Department and stakeholders in the North Santa Monica Bay Watershed Area Steering Committee and community partners will be a part of this event.

SAT, NOV. 4

WILDLIFE AND PET SAFETY WORKSHOP

Join Teranga Ranch Urban Wildlife Specialist Dana Stangel to discuss the natural history and behaviors of our local native wildlife on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Discuss wildlife attractants and deterrents, including humane vs. inhumane backyard wildlife deterrents. Learn about the dangers of using rat poison and potential alternatives and how to implement safe practices for wildlife in your backyard or on your hike. Pre-registration required.

SUN, NOV. 5

NATIONAL RECREATION DAY

The Recreation Alliance will be hosting a day of recreation activities such as hiking, yoga, mediation, wine tasting, and a beach cleanup.

Enjoy food, drinks, and music to finish the day celebrating National Recreation Day at Calamigos Beach Club. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-national-recreation-day-tickets-735804419827?aff=oddtdtcreator.

THURS, NOV. 9

CELEBRATE WORLD KINDNESS DAY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for World Kindness Day and to learn about the history of the holiday and how we can show kindness in our own community. We will create “positivity pebbles” with kind words for you to keep or share with loved ones. This event is held in person for ages 5-12. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request.

FRI, NOV. 10

VETERANS DAY – CITY HALL CLOSED

City Hall is closed each year in observance of the Veterans Day holiday (November 11). If the holiday falls on Saturday, it will be observed on the prior Friday. If the holiday falls on Sunday, it will be observed on the following Monday.

THURS, NOV. 16

THEATER THURSDAY

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy an entertaining movie on the Senior Center’s oversized projection system on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center at City Hall. Call ahead for the movie title and exact times. Popcorn and coffee will be served.

FRI, NOV. 17 – SUN, NOV. 19

MALIBU MIDDLE SCHOOL THEATRE: ‘ALMOST, MAINE’

The Malibu High School upcoming play called “Almost, Maine,” will run from Friday, Nov. 17, to Sun, Nov. 19. Friday and Saturday start at 7 p.m. Sunday starts at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit malibuhs.booktix.com. Synopsis: “Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. And it’s not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But, the bruises heal, and the hearts mend —almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.”

SAT, NOV. 18

HHW /E-WASTE EVENT

All residents of Los Angeles County may utilize mobile, one-day collection events throughout the County. The next Semi-Annual Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection is on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the upper parking lot behind City Hall.

Please follow the transportation limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip when driving your HHW / E-waste to collection events for disposal. Business hazardous waste and electronic waste is not accepted. For a complete list of accepted materials, visit the county’s website.

SUN, NOV. 19

DICK VAN DYKE PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

The Opening Reception is Sunday, Nov. 19, at noon and includes a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace followed by a Q&A session with Dick Van Dyke at 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. Celebrate the artist, view the artwork, and enjoy complimentary food and refreshments. An RSVP is not required.

SAT, NOV. 18

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, Kareem Tayyar, followed by an open mic format. On Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. For more information, visit malibucity.org/calendar.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome, whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the Senior Center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...