Calendar for the week of May 9

FRI, MAY 10

MALIBU STATE OF THE CITY

On Friday, May 10, Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring will deliver the State of the City address, reflecting on the city’s highlights, challenges, and achievements from the past year and looking toward the year ahead. This highly anticipated event, hosted by the Malibu-Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the new Santa Monica College (SMC) Malibu Campus at 10 a.m. The SMC Malibu Campus is located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the Malibu Library. The event is free to attend, but space is limited, and RSVPs are required. The presentations will be followed by a public reception.

FRI, MAY 10

WELLNESS WORKSHOP

Instructors from The Mindry will guide participants through a manifestation and meditation workshop on Friday, May 10, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Pre-registration is required online. For information, visit the Community Programs webpage.

FRI, MAY 10

MALIBU COMEDY NIGHT AT ROSENTHAL WINE BAR AND PATIO

Enjoy sips and giggles under the stars in the heart of Malibu! Comedians from Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central! With heat lamps! Starts on Friday, May 10, at 8 p.m. at 18741 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. To purchase tickets, visit Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio on Instagram or email tastingroom@rosenthalestatewines.com.

SAT, MAY 11

SPRING JUBILATIONS

Hosted by Ann Buxie. A gathering themed to celebrate joy in a time of whelming possibilities, to give voice to the true nature of vitality modeled on the natural world, and to attend to the power of love and joy. The gathering features Alma Boutin-Martinez and Bill Goldberg, an open mic, and conversation. Complimentary and an RSVP is not required.

MON, MAY 13

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Join the next Malibu City Council meeting on Monday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m., at the Council Chambers. Members of the public may speak during the meeting in-person or through the Zoom application. In order to participate in-person, each speaker must complete and submit to the Recording Secretary a Request to Speak form. In-person participants may also surrender their opportunity to speak on a particular item to defer one minute to another in-person speaker.

TUES., MAY 14

‘1 IN 5’ APPAREL SHOWCASE

Community members can join Third Space Malibu in its “1 in 5 Apparel Showcase” from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 14 and support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu teens for their meaningful product launch around youth suicide prevention. Light bites and refreshments will be served to those who attend. This is an open invite to the community; no RSVP is required. RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=27613.

WED, MAY 15

ORGANICS RECYCLING TRAINING AND KITCHEN CADDY GIVEAWAY

The city is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a kitchen-free caddy, attend this virtual training. The Zoom meeting link is posted at MalibuCity.org/organics.

Each caddy is easy to fill, carry (1.9 gallons), empty, and clean (dishwasher safe). Supplies are limited.

Find out why this is such an important program and how you can help

Learn how to source separate organics to avoid contamination

Discover the difference between organic and yard waste

After the virtual workshop, email Mbuilding@malibucity.org or call (310) 456-2489 ext. 390 to schedule your pickup at City Hall. Then, you will show identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance (keyword will be provided in the presentation). For more information about the statewide organic waste and food recovery law, visit MalibuCity.org/organics. Download Waste Management’s Food Waste flyer.

SAT, MAY 18

CAFFINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, followed by an open mic format. Complimentary, No RSVP Required. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

SUN, MAY 19

ART EXHIBIT: ‘ON A SUNDAY AFTERNOON’ BY PEP WILLIAMS

Photographer Pep Williams will showcase images of the lowrider culture in Los Angeles. Images will include the world’s most famous lowrider, Gypsy Rose, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala, as well as other well-known lowrider cars as part of the exhibition. Williams is a fine art photographer, video director, and third-generation Dogtown skateboarder from South Central Los Angeles. He has traveled globally, creating materials for his photographic exhibitions, and has photographed spreads for magazines worldwide. The exhibition will be on display from May 20 through June 28 and open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Opening Reception is Sunday, May 19, at noon. Celebrate the artist, view the artwork, and enjoy complimentary refreshments. An RSVP is not required.

MON, MAY 20

BEGINNERS SALSA CLASS

Dance is a great way to exercise and socialize. During the 75-minute workshops, learn the foundations and techniques of salsa and swing, including lead, follow, rhythm and timing on Monday, May 20, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. The class fee is $25. Singles and couples are welcome. Located at the Michael Landon Center, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway. Pre-registration is suggested at Malibucity.org . For more information, please call instructor, Ms. MC Callaghan.

TUES., MAY 21

‘SIP & SHOP’ AND MEET THE MAKERS AT THIRD SPACE

Community members can come to Third Space Malibu from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 21 to enjoy complimentary champagne and shop for local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know local creatives and the story behind their brands. RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=26634.

THURS, MAY 23

SENIOR LUNCHEON: GARDEN PARTY

Spring has sprung at the Malibu Senior Center. Enjoy a delicious healthy lunch, socialize with friends, and enjoy a variety of entertainment from 12 to 1:30 p.m. When calling to RSVP, please inform staff if a vegetarian meal is requested. Cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required. A waitlist will be created after 70 RSVPs. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357 or at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org.

SAT, MAY 25

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. Workshop will take place at the Michael Landon Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m.

MON, MAY 27

MEMORIAL DAY CITY HALL CLOSED

Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News and Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING DAY AT POINT DUME NATURE PRESERVE

Get your hands dirty and feel good doing your part! This event held every second Wednesday of the month is to remove invasive plant species by hand-pulling. Bring gardening gloves, water, a hat, and sunscreen! Parking available at Point Dume Entrance (Limited two-hour free parking), Westward Beach County Parking Lot (hourly rate), and Westward Beach Road (free). Link to volunteer: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/20F0E49A9AD2FAB9-monthly1.

‘JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” every Sunday throughout May from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops.

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...