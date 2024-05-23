Calendar for the week of May 23

THURS, MAY 23

SENIOR LUNCHEON: GARDEN PARTY

Spring has sprung at the Malibu Senior Center. Enjoy a delicious healthy lunch, socialize with friends, and enjoy a variety of entertainment from 12 to 1:30 p.m. When calling to RSVP, please inform staff if a vegetarian meal is requested. Cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required. A waitlist will be created after 70 RSVPs. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357 or at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org.

THURS, MAY 23

DIY SEA SHELL WIND CHIME

Find out about the origins and uses of wind chimes while building your own made of sea shells. Every breeze will sound like Malibu! For teens ages 12-17.

Wind chimes provide a calming effect by creating melodious sounds, but have also been used for weather forecasting, agriculture, and spiritual practices. To register visit https://lacountylibrary.org/location/malibu-library/.

SAT, MAY 25

MALIBU FILM FESTIVAL

Join the 2024 Malibu Film Festival on Saturday, May 25, presented and hosted by XOLO.TV at the Directors Guild of America DGA Theater Complex to celebrate the 24th edition of the festival in person and online. Be the first to see the slate of independent films from emerging filmmakers. Save the date and get real-time updates by following us on our social channels. The DGA Theater Complex is recognized throughout the entertainment industry as one of the preeminent screening, private reception, and film premiere facilities in the United States. The Los Angeles complex is located at 7920 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. To purchase tickets visit, www.malibufilmfestival.eventbrite.com/.

SAT, MAY 25

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. Workshop will take place at the Michael Landon Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m.

MON, MAY 27

MEMORIAL DAY CITY HALL CLOSED

Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News and Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

TUES, MAY 28

SEASONAL CRAFT AT CITY FALL: PRESSED GLASS FRAME

Join Community Services staff members each month for a complimentary simple and fun art activity! This month’s activity is Pressed Flower Glass Frame! RSVP is required. Seasonal craft included pressed flower glass frame. On Tuesday, May 28, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

WED, MAY 29

NEW PARENT ENGAGEMENT: LEARN ABOUT LIBRARY PROGRAMS AND SERVICES

New parents, join the Malibu Library at a special program designed for you. Bring your new baby and learn about all the great programs and services we have for parents, caregivers, and children, and connect with other new parents/families in the community on Wednesday, May 29, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. Program and materials provided in collaboration with DMH and MHSA.

THURS, MAY 30

COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING (CERT) COURSE

As part of its ongoing efforts toward community-wide preparedness, the City of Malibu is offering the next round of the highly popular Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. The series of seven classes is on Thursday evenings 6 to 9 p.m., April 18 to May 30 at Malibu City Hall. CERT volunteers are a crucial part of the city’s ability to prepare and respond to disasters. During the Woolsey Fire, Malibu CERT volunteers contributed about 300 hours of service to the emergency response by distributing food and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations, and administering basic first aid. For more information about the CERT program, visit www.MalibuCity.org/CERT or call Emergency Services Coordinator Sarah Flores at (310) 456-2489, ext. 237, or email publicsafety@malibucity.org.

THURS, MAY 30

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join The Malibu Library to learn and play the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons at the Malibu Library from 4 to 6 p.m. in the meeting room. Beginners and experts are welcome. For teens ages 13-17. To register visit https://lacountylibrary.org/location/malibu-library/.

THURS, MAY 30

ART TREK AT MALIBU CITY HALL SENIOR CENTER

Create unique works of art using a variety of materials at the Malibu Senior Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Each month, participants will focus on a new theme. May’s theme is Peace Doves. $10 material fee due at class. Instructed by Lorelle Paterson.

SAT, JUNE 1

MALIBU/LOST HILLS SHERIFF’S STATION OPEN HOUSE

Join the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station for their Open House on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fun activities from LASD Aero Bureau, Special Enforcement Bureau, Search and Rescue, Mounted Posse and more. The station is located at 27050 Agoura Road, 91301.

TUES, JUNE 4

ART TALKS FEATURING PEP WILLIAMS

The Malibu Arts Commission in partnership with SMC-Malibu present Arts Talks with featured artist, Pep Williams, on Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at the SMC-Malibu campus. Williams will discuss his work, creative process, and art experience during a question-and-answer session. Mr. Williams is a fine art photographer, video director, and third generation Dog Town skateboarder from South Central Los Angeles. He has traveled globally, creating materials for his photographic exhibitions, and has photographed spreads for magazines worldwide. The event is complimentary and RSVPs are not required.

WED, JUNE 5

DIY RIBBON LEIS

Learn about the traditions and customs surrounding leis as we create our own ribbon leis at the Malibu Library from 4 to 5 p.m. in the meeting room. Do you know someone graduating or that you want to make feel welcome and included this summertime? Giving a lei expresses love and warmth. For teens ages 13-17.

This event is part of the Summer Discovery Program at Malibu Library. To register visit https://lacountylibrary.org/location/malibu-library/.

THURS, JUNE 6

BLOOD DRIVE AT CITY HALL

Malibu, please give the gift of life by donating blood at the City of Malibu and American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Thursday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall in the multipurpose room.

THURS, JUNE 13

MAKE A SUCCULENT SAND TERRARIUM AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Terrariums are a great way to add a little greenery to your desk. Join the Malibu Library as we make some colorful succulent sand terrariums on Thursday, June 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the history of terrariums and their growth in popularity over the years. For ages 13 – 17. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. To register visit https://lacountylibrary.org/location/malibu-library/. Earn badges and prizes as you log reading & activities. Visit LACountyLibrary.org/Summer-Discovery to learn more and sign up!

SAT, JUNE 15

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION AT CITY HALL

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Tuesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event. Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the county’s HHW events.

WED, JUNE 19

JUNETEENTH CITY HALL CLOSED

Malibu City Hall will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

TUES, JUNE 25

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: AUTHOR THOMAS LEVENSON

Malibu Library Speaker Series presents author and MIT professor Thomas Levenson discussing his book “Money for Nothing: The Scientists, Fraudsters and Corrupt Politicians Who Reinvented Money, Panicked a Nation, and Made The World Rich.” Levenson is also a columnist for the Boston Globe’s Ideas section, contributes regularly to The Atlantic Monthly online, and has over the years published numerous articles in a wide range of magazines, newspapers and online venues.

This event takes place at Malibu Library. RSVPs are required. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. To register visit https://lacountylibrary.org/location/malibu-library/.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING DAY AT POINT DUME NATURE PRESERVE

Get your hands dirty and feel good doing your part! This event held every second Wednesday of the month is to remove invasive plant species by hand-pulling. Bring gardening gloves, water, a hat, and sunscreen! Parking available at Point Dume Entrance (limited two-hour free parking), Westward Beach County Parking Lot (hourly rate), and Westward Beach Road (free). Link to volunteer: m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/20F0E49A9AD2FAB9-monthly1.

‘JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” every Sunday throughout May from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops.

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

