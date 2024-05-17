Calendar for the week of May 17

THURS, MAY 16

OUR LADY OF MALIBU ART SHOW

Join Our Lady of Malibu on Thursday, May 16, for the student art show and an opportunity to meet the new principal Elisa Zimmerman. At OLM Sheridan Hall. Light refreshments will be provided. From 3 to 5 p.m. Parking is available at the OLM lower parking lot.

SAT, MAY 18

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, followed by an open mic format. Complimentary, no RSVP required. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

SAT, MAY 18

CREATIVE AND EXPRESSIVE ARTS FOR DEEP HEALING

Have you been curious about the new scientific research regarding the power of the creative arts therapies? The creative arts are uniquely suited to foster deep healing. Talk therapy works! Yet, adding creative processes engages the whole brain and psyche. Join the Malibu Library for a free lecture that includes slides of art collected from clients and graduate students over 35 years of clinical teaching and practice on Saturday, May 18, from 2:30 to 4:40 p.m. These slides include artwork about the expression and resolution of grief, trauma, inner child work and parts, self-hate, chronic pain, addiction, relapse prevention, depression, shame, anxiety, and spirituality. The slides are beautiful, powerful, and meaningful! There will be plenty of time for questions and answers.

SUN, MAY 19

ART EXHIBIT: ‘ON A SUNDAY AFTERNOON’ BY PEP WILLIAMS

Photographer Pep Williams will showcase images of the lowrider culture in Los Angeles. Images will include the world’s most famous lowrider, Gypsy Rose, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala, as well as other well-known lowrider cars as part of the exhibition. Williams is a fine art photographer, video director, and third-generation Dogtown skateboarder from South Central Los Angeles. He has traveled globally, creating materials for his photographic exhibitions, and has photographed spreads for magazines worldwide. The exhibition will be on display from May 20 through June 28 and open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Opening Reception is Sunday, May 19, at noon. Celebrate the artist, view the artwork, and enjoy complimentary refreshments. An RSVP is not required.

MON, MAY 20

BEGINNERS SALSA CLASS

Dance is a great way to exercise and socialize. During the 75-minute workshops, learn the foundations and techniques of salsa and swing, including lead, follow, rhythm, and timing on Monday, May 20, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. The class fee is $25. Singles and couples are welcome. Located at the Michael Landon Center, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway. Pre-registration is suggested at malibucity.org . For more information, please call instructor, Ms. MC Callaghan.

TUES., MAY 21

‘SIP & SHOP’ AND MEET THE MAKERS AT THIRD SPACE

Community members can come to Third Space Malibu from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 21 to enjoy complimentary champagne and shop for local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know local creatives and the story behind their brands. RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=26634.

THURS, MAY 23

SENIOR LUNCHEON: GARDEN PARTY

Spring has sprung at the Malibu Senior Center. Enjoy a delicious healthy lunch, socialize with friends, and enjoy a variety of entertainment from 12 to 1:30 p.m. When calling to RSVP, please inform staff if a vegetarian meal is requested. Cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required. A waitlist will be created after 70 RSVPs. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357 or at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org.

SAT, MAY 25

MALIBU FILM FESTIVAL

Join the 2024 Malibu Film Festival on Saturday, May 25, presented and hosted by XOLO.TV at the Directors Guild of America DGA Theater Complex to celebrate the 24th edition of the Festival in person and online. Be the first to see the slate of independent films from emerging filmmakers. Save the date and get real-time updates by following us on our social channels. The DGA Theater Complex is recognized throughout the entertainment industry as one of the preeminent screening, private reception, and film premiere facilities in the United States. The Los Angeles complex is located at 7920 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. To purchase tickets visit, www.malibufilmfestival.eventbrite.com/.

SAT, MAY 25

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. Workshop will take place at the Michael Landon Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m.

MON, MAY 27

MEMORIAL DAY CITY HALL CLOSED

Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News and Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING DAY AT POINT DUME NATURE PRESERVE

Get your hands dirty and feel good doing your part! This event held every second Wednesday of the month is to remove invasive plant species by hand-pulling. Bring gardening gloves, water, a hat, and sunscreen! Parking available at Point Dume Entrance (limited two-hour free parking), Westward Beach County Parking Lot (hourly rate), and Westward Beach Road (free). Link to volunteer: m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/20F0E49A9AD2FAB9-monthly1.

‘JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” every Sunday throughout May from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops.

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

