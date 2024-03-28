Calendar for the week of March 28

THU., MARCH 28

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Thursday, March 28, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23280.

THURS, MARCH 28

SHAMROCK LUNCHEON AT THE SENIOR CENTER

Join the City of Malibu for the Malibu Senior Center’s Shamrock’n luncheon on Thursday, March 28, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be catered by Brent’s Deli, and entertainment will be provided by the O’Connor School of Irish Dancing. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 70 participants.

SUN, MARCH 31

SUNDAY SERVICE AT MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Malibu Pacific Church at 9 or 11 a.m. as it offers a moment of spiritual renewal and heartfelt worship, reflecting the hope and joy of the season. Immerse yourself in uplifting music, inspiring life-change messages, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for everybody and every story that embodies the essence of Easter’s promise. Also join the church for their annual EasterFest on Sunday, March 31, from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Enjoy a delightful brunch, bounce houses for endless fun, a petting zoo that promises smiles, balloon artists creating whimsical shapes, an artisan coffee cart for your caffeine fix, and a variety of crafts for all ages. There’s more in store, ensuring a memorable day for the entire family and did we mention … EasterFest is FREE!

* Malibu’s LARGEST Egg Hunts will be at 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at 3324 Malibu Canyon Road, Malibu.

SUN, MARCH 31

EASTER SUNDAY AT MALIBU UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Join the Malibu United Methodist Church for Palm Sunday Worship on Easter Sunday, March 31, Sunrise Service on Zuma Beach, 6:30 a.m.; (if it rains on Sunday, service will will be at church 30128 Morning View Drive) Worship Service in the Sanctuary, 10:30 a.m.; Children’s Program during Worship, 10:30 a.m; and Egg Hunt, at 11:30 a.m.

THURS, APRIL 4

WILDFIRE AND DISASTER INSURANCE ONLINE TOWN HALL

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (LVMCOG) will host an online town hall meeting to discuss wildfire and disaster insurance on Thursday, April 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hear from the experts about how California is addressing the homeowner insurance crisis and how you can navigate the tools to help you get coverage for fires, floods and earthquakes. Free with RSVP. Register for the Zoom event at us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9OLNwviLQ8CGfdzJJB6kMQ#/registration.

SAT, APRIL 6

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION PRESENTS: SPRING FLING

This showcase of art is inspired and curated by local artists. It is a wonderful opportunity to be enlightened, inspired and purchase new artwork for your collection! At the Malibu Bungalows on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free to attend. Please register in advance to display art.

SAT, APRIL 6 AND APRIL 7

24TH ANNUAL CHUMASH DAY POWWOW AND INTERNATIONAL GATHERING AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

The City of Malibu will host the 24th Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway) on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. The community is encouraged to attend the festive cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and First Americans, the Chumash. This family-friendly cultural festival is free and open for all to attend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No on-site event parking. Parking is available off-site, with free shuttle rides available to Malibu Bluffs Park. General off-site parking and complimentary shuttle at 23575 Civic Center Way. ADA off-site parking and complimentary shuttle at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

THURS, APRIL. 11

SILVER FOX WALK

Each month, staff will guide participants on a walk through one of Malibu’s parks or hiking trails. This will be a beginner’s level walk. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. This month’s walk is at Malibu Bluffs Park. The next one is on Thursday, April 11, at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and May 9 at Solstice Canyon Road. For more info visit, malibucity.org/calendar.

APRIL 13 AND 14

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION SPRING FLING ART SHOW

The Malibu Art Association Spring Fling Art Show will take place on April 13 and 14 at 3728 Cross Creek Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy music, food, drinks, and of course, art. This is in conjunction with and sponsored by Surf Canyon. For more information visit, www.surfcanyon.co/

THURS, APRIL 18

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION ANNUAL FUNDRAISER WINGS OVER MALIBU

The Emily Shane Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity based in Malibu and serving children across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser Wings Over Malibu on the evening of Thursday, April 18, directly over the waves in the Ocean Room at Duke’s Restaurant in Malibu. The gala’s proceeds will benefit the foundation’s SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program, which empowers underserved, disadvantaged middle schoolers at risk of academic failure by providing them with intensive and individualized academic tutoring and mentorship. Highlights of Wings Over Malibu 2024 include a live auction, an online silent auction, exclusive wines by The Narcissist Wine Company, delicious appetizers, and the popular local band Little Dume, presenting an acoustic set. Members of the Malibu Middle Orchestra will serenade guests as they arrive. Tickets will be available for purchase at emilyshane.org as of March 18.

MON, APRIL 22

WASTEWATER AND RECYCLED WATER RATE STUDY PUBLIC HEARING AT CITY HALL

The Malibu City Council will hold a public hearing on wastewater and recycled water rates for the Civic Center Water Treatment Facility (Phase One) on Monday, April 22, 6:30 p.m at City Hall and virtually via Zoom. During the hearing, wastewater and recycled water rates will be established for Fiscal Years 2024-25, 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28. If approved by the City Council, the proposed rate increases will be effective for services provided on or after July 1, 2024. For more information, visit the CCWTF Rates webpage https://www.malibucity.org/1059/Wastewater-Recycled-Water-Rates.

FRI, APRIL 26

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK NIGHT HIKE

Discover the nighttime magic of Charmlee Wilderness Park on Friday, April 26, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During the 90-minute hike, participants will learn about the nocturnal surroundings of the Santa Monica Mountains. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. Bring water, a headlamp or flashlight, appropriate shoes, and dress in layers. Reservations are required for this free event. The hike will be canceled in case of rain. For more information, visit the outdoor recreation webpage https://malibucity.org/1090/Outdoor-Recreation.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

