Calendar for the week of June 6

THURS, JUNE 6

BLOOD DRIVE AT CITY HALL

Malibu, please give the gift of life by donating blood at the City of Malibu and American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Thursday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall in the multipurpose room.

SAT, JUNE 8

MALIBU LITTLE LEAGUE CLOSING DAY CEREMONY

Join the Malibu Little League on Saturday, June 8, at 8 a.m. for the Closing Day ceremony at Malibu Bluffs Park. Cars will meet to decorate floats in the parking lot on Cross Creek Drive and Pacific Coast Highway. Parade floats depart the parking lot at 8 a.m. Parents may pick up and deleiver kids to the Malibu Bluffs Park from the OLM parking lot. Closing day ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Championship games begin at 10:30 a.m., second game is at 1 p.m.

WED, JUNE 12

WEEDING DAY AT POINT DUME NATURE PRESERVE

Get your hands dirty and feel good doing your part! This event held every second Wednesday of the month is to remove invasive plant species by hand-pulling. Bring gardening gloves, water, a hat, and sunscreen. Parking available at Point Dume Entrance (limited two-hour free parking), Westward Beach County Parking Lot (hourly rate), and Westward Beach Road (free). The next Weeding event is on Wednesday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Point Dume Natural Preserve. Link to volunteer: m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/20F0E49A9AD2FAB9-monthly1.

THURS, JUNE 13

MAKE A SUCCULENT SAND TERRARIUM AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Terrariums are a great way to add a little greenery to your desk. Join the Malibu Library as we make some colorful succulent sand terrariums on Thursday, June 13, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the history of terrariums and their growth in popularity over the years. For ages 13-17. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. To register visit lacountylibrary.org/location/malibu-library/. Earn badges and prizes as you log reading & activities. Visit LACountyLibrary.org/Summer-Discovery to learn more and sign up!

THURS, JUNE 13

PARK TALES: READING OLYMPIANS

Preschool storytime at Bluffs Park on Thursday, June 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. For ages 2-5. Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by a Malibu Library librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register Bluffs Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

FRI, JUNE 14

SMARTY PANTS STORY TIME AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Let’s get ready for school! Enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement while learning school-readiness skills and having fun at the Malibu Library from 10 to 11 a.m. For ages 2-5 with their parent or caregiver. This program is part of Smart Start at the Library, LA County Library’s collection of programs and services for early learners ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees.

SAT, JUNE 15

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION AT CITY HALL

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Tuesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event. Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the county’s HHW events.

SAT, JUNE 15

PADDLE OUT IN CELEBRATION OF LIFE: DEREK SCHIMMING

Join the Malibu community on Saturday, June 15, at Zuma Beach tower 14 at 5:30 p.m. for a paddle out for Derek Schimming. A celebration of life will follow at the Malibu Bungalows at 7:30 p.m. Location is 21201 Pacific Coast Highway.

SAT, JUNE 15

CORRAL CANYON FIRE SAFETY ALLIANCE

The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance invites the community to their summer community event on Saturday, June 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the site of our future Fire Station on 26300 Cool Glen Way. Event includes “Hands On” fire fighting demonstrations for kids of all ages, introduction of our new firetruck, fire insurance information and options, updated status of the new Call Fire Station build, silent auction and fundraising, catered food, and information on the Call Fire Fighter program, Community Brigade, and Arson Watch. Free radios for residents.

WED, JUNE 19

CITY HALL CLOSED FOR JUNETEENTH

Malibu City Hall will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

TUES, JUNE 25

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: AUTHOR THOMAS LEVENSON

Malibu Library Speaker Series presents author and MIT professor Thomas Levenson discussing his book “Money for Nothing: The Scientists, Fraudsters and Corrupt Politicians Who Reinvented Money, Panicked a Nation, and Made The World Rich.” Levenson is also a columnist for the Boston Globe’s Ideas section, contributes regularly to The Atlantic Monthly online, and has over the years published numerous articles in a wide range of magazines, newspapers, and online venues.

This event takes place at Malibu Library. RSVPs are required. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. To register visit lacountylibrary.org/location/malibu-library/.

WED, JUNE 26

EXPLORE 3D PRINTING: SPIRAL ART

Create spiral art using a 3D printed spirograph at the Malibu Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Watch a 3D printer create the components and draw your own colorful geometric patterns. For children, ages 5-12 with their parent or caregiver. This program is part of the Summer Discovery Program at Malibu Library.

WED, JUNE 26

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER

Join The Emily Shane Foundation on Wednesday, June 26, at ISLA for a fundraiser event from 4 to 10 p.m. A percentage of the purchases will be donated to the foundations SEA Program which empowers underserved middle schoolers across LA. Located at 2424 Main St. in Santa Monica. Reservations can be made by calling (310) 310-2137 or by visiting Resy.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

‘JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” every Sunday throughout May from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops.

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

