Calendar for the week of June 27

THURS, JUNE 27

SENIOR LUNCHEON: SQUEEZE THE DAY

Join the Malibu Communuty Service Department on Thursday, June 27, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Lunch will be catered by El Pollo Loco and entertainment will be a variety show provided by Wendy Becker and Rik Howard. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 70 participants.

THURS, JUNE 27

MUSIC TOGETHER FOR BABIES AND TODDLERS

Families will sing, move, and play child-friendly instruments together with Cheryl Lev on Thursday, July 27, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Malibu Library. For children ages 0-3 and their caregivers. Sponsored by the Friends of the Malibu Library.

THURS, JUNE 27

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS FOR TWEENS AND TEENS

Join us to learn and play the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons on Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Beginners and experts are welcome. For tweens and teens ages 12-17. Sponsored by the Friends of the Malibu Library.

SAT, JUNE 29

OUTDOOR YOGA AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Find your center in the outdoors. Join instructors Greg and Dawn for a unique kundalini yoga and wellness experience under the sycamores, with live acoustic music from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. All skill levels are welcome. Free event, free parking. Reservations required. For reservations or more info, please contact samo@wnpa.org. Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center, King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas.

WED, JULY 3

MARBLE MAZE CHALLENGE

Are you up for a challenge? Think like an engineer, explore the design process, and create a marble maze using straws, tape, and a paper plate on Wednesday, July 3, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. For ages 5-12 with adult caregiver. This program is part of the Summer Discovery Program at Malibu Library. To register visit visitlacountylibrary.org.

THURS, JULY 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY CITY HALL CLOSED

Malibu City Hall will be closed in observance of Independence Day. Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

WED, JULY 10

MALIBU LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Join the Malibu Library on Wednesday, July 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the meeting room for a community reading program of exceptional scope, one book for all of Los Angeles County. This special book club will feature discussion about L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón. For adults. “One Book, One County,” is a community reading program for Summer 2024 that celebrates collaboration, education, and conversation across our county and emphasizes the power of connected libraries to create connected communities. This program is unique because instead of one book for one library system, all 9.8 million county residents are invited to read one book together, with supportive programming provided by a network of partnered Los Angeles County library jurisdictions. Learn more about this initiative at LACountyLibrary.org/onebook.

THURS, JULY 11

MAKE A SUNCATCHER

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, July 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. to make a suncatcher. A suncatcher is decorative art used to catch and reflect sunlight, creating beautiful displays of color. Join us as we make radiant suncatchers and discuss their origins across multiple cultures and regions. For ages 13-17. This event is part of the Summer Discovery Program at Malibu Library.

SUN, JULY 14

MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB TO HOST A BEACH CLEANUP AT ZUMA BEACH

Come join the Malibu Democratic Club working to keep our beaches clean and enjoy gathering for a fun lunch at a local favorite. We will meet at Zuma Beach in the northernmost part of the parking lot at 10 a.m. Park in the lot, or if available, on PCH. After the beach cleanup, we will meet for lunch at noon at Spruzzo’s, 29575 Pacific Coast Highway. You may attend both or either of the activities. For more information and to RSVP, please go to tiny.cc/MDC71424.

MON, JULY 15

MAKE YOUR OWN BIRD FEEDER

Make your own bird feeder on Monday, July 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Create a fly-through restaurant for our avian neighbors, and learn the different methods of bird identification with library books and smartphone apps. For adults. Join our free Summer Discovery Program game for all ages! Earn badges and prizes as you log reading & activities. Visit LACountyLibrary.org/Summer-Discovery to learn more and sign up!

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach. Next one is July 10.

‘JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” every Sunday throughout May from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops.

TRANCAS SUMMER NIGHTS

Trancas Summer Night Concerts have returned for the summer every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Aug. 30.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...