Calendar for the week of July 7

THURS, JULY 6

PARK TALES: STARS AND STRIPES

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family, at Malibu Bluffs Parks from 10 to 11 a.m. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by a Malibu Library librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A yoga mat or blanket is recommended. Special Guest Gaylene’s Dance Studio. Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. Register at MalibuCity.org/Register and choose Parent and Me Programs/Classes/ParkTales.

SAT, JULY 15

LOVE, LETTERS, POETRY, AND ART FOR CREATION

A summer Write Time workshop led by Dr. Ericha Scott.

By following the guidelines included in this workshop, Dr. Ericha Scott will help you improve your “love letter literacy,” work toward greater connection, enhanced intimacy, and love grounded in concrete reality!

This workshop includes writing, Haiku poetry, list making, reflection, contemplation, meditation, painting, and listening to the letters written and read out loud. Open to writers of all levels. No RSVP required. Visit Malibucity.org for time.

SAT, JULY 15

CINEMALIBU: ‘E.T.’ 1982, PG

Join the City of Malibu with the second film screening, “E.T.” 1982, PG. Movies begin at sunset and activities begin one hour before sunset at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be giveaways, arts and crafts, food trucks, and special guests.

TUES, JULY 18

LOOSE LEASH WALKING WORKSHOP

Walking a dog should be a fun and relaxing task. Walking can be more of a chore if the canine companion is constantly pulling on the leash. In this workshop, build reinforcement cues to use while “Loose Leash Walking,” meaning keeping slack in the leash without pulling on the leash. Instructed by Canine Logic. All dogs must remain on a leash throughout each workshop and in city parks. The workshop begins at 6 to 7 p.m. $35.

WED, JULY 19

ORGANICS RECYCLING TRAINING AND KITCHEN CADDY GIVEAWAY

The City of Malibu is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a kitchen-free caddy, attend this virtual training. The Zoom meeting link is posted at MalibuCity.org/organics. The meeting is from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

THURS, JULY 20

THEATRE THURSDAY

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy an entertaining movie at the Malibu Seniors Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Call ahead for movie titles and exact times at (310) 456-2489, ext. 357; popcorn and coffee will be served.

THURS, JULY 20

SUNSET HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Enjoy a hike during the Golden Hour at Charmlee Wilderness Park from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Explore the oak and sycamore trees, and learn about the region’s history and ecosystem while improving mental well-being. The view from the vista will be the perfect backdrop for photos. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. For ages 4 and up. Pre-registration required.

SAT, JULY 22

THATS SEW CRAFTY: SEWING WORKSHOP

This hands-on machine sewing workshop will allow children and adults to tap into creativity, exploration, and imagination. The instructor will provide students with basic sewing projects and step-by-step instructions. Students will receive a sewing grab bag at the end of the workshop to inspire sewing at home. All supplies and sewing machines are provided. Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by CReATE Studio. $40 per person. The workshop is from 11:15 to 1:15 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center.

WED, JULY 26

NATURE WALK AT LEGACY PARK

Spend the morning in nature. Participants will begin at the Malibu Library and enjoy a walk around Legacy Park with park educators. Participants will slow down to look at summer bugs and birds. The walk will culminate with storytime at the amphitheater. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Malibu Library.

For ages 1 and up. Pre-registration is required. From 10 to 11 a.m.

WED, AUG 16

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: AEROSPACE ENGINEER DR. APRILLE ERICSSON

Join the Malibu Library on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Malibu City Hall at 7 p.m. for an opportunity to hear Aerospace Engineer Dr. Aprille Ericsson. The Malibu Speaker Series has featured experts, authors, and other notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects.

WED, AUG. 2

AUTHOR: PATRICK MOSER DISCUSSES HIS BOOK ‘SURF AND RESCUE’

Author Patrick Moser discusses his book “Surf and Rescue: George Freeth and the Birth of California Beach Culture.” Moser is a professor of writing at Drury University and editor of “Pacific Passages: An Anthology of Surf Writing.” Freeth, the mixed-race Hawaiian athlete, brought surfing to Venice, California, in 1907. Over the next 12 years, he taught Southern Californians to surf and swim while creating a modern lifeguard service that transformed the beach into a destination for fun, leisure, and excitement. This event is held in-person at the Malibu Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request.

ONGOING

CREATIVE WRITING COURSE AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

“Bring Out Your Inner Writer: Creative Writing” will be offered on Tuesdays, from June 6 through July 18 (no class July 4) from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center at City Hall. $5 per class.

In this six-week, free-form class, students learn to use writing as a tool for personal expression, creativity, and healing. Students explore creative writing techniques, fun prompts, timed writing exercises, and thoughtful listening to encourage students to let words flow and see what evolves. No experience is necessary. Bring pens, notebooks, and an open mind. Instructed by Tracy Katz.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome, whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

