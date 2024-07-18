Calendar for the week of July 18

THURS, JULY 18

SIP AND SHOP AT THIRD SPACE TODAY!

Shop our local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and the story behind their brands at Third Space Thursday, July 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.

THURS, JULY 18

SENIOR ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Cool off on a hot summer day with ice cream on the Malibu Senior Center patio on Thursday, July 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. Participants can make their own ice cream sundae and socialize with fellow senior center members. RSVP required.

THURS, JULY 18

VIRTUAL CALTRANS PCH MASTER PLAN WORKSHOP

All community members are invited to attend a virtual workshop to learn about and give input on Caltrans’ PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study on Thursday, July 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. The study aims to identify safety and multimodal travel improvements for all users of PCH in Malibu, including multimodal travel options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu. The PCH Master Plan will include community stakeholder engagement activities and community outreach meetings to gather input on various traffic calming measures and other street improvements, including a “boulevard” roadway. This Master Plan will be used in future PCH safety improvement projects. For further questions, please contact D7.System.Planning@dot.ca.gov. To join the meeting, visit malibucity.org/calendar.

THURS, JULY 18

THEATER THURSDAY

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy an entertaining movie on the Senior Center’s oversized projection system from 1 to 3 p.m. Call ahead for the movie title and exact times. Popcorn and coffee will be served. Complimentary.

FRI, JULY 19

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK SUNSET HIKE

Discover Charmlee Wilderness Park after hours at in the beautiful light of the setting sun. Experience one of Malibu’sbest hiking venues and learn all about the natural surroundings. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain for 90 minutes. Hiking boots or sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers. Groupmeets at Charmlee Wilderness Park from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

SAT, JULY 20

FAIRY GARDENING WORKSHOP

Learn the art of fairy gardening and how to build a fairy container garden on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The gardens will include enchanting landscapes and fairy figures. Fairy gardening is fun for the novice and experienced gardener. All materials will be provided. Instructed by Goat Gainz. Ages5 and over, a paying adult must accompany children under 12. $25 per person. To register, MalibuCity.org/Register.

SUN, JULY 21

ART SHOW AT LEGACY PARK

Malibu Art Association invites the community out for an Art Show on Sunday, July 21at Legacy Park. The show will feature many of its artists that work in several mediums from Painting, Sculpture, Photography , Mosaics and more. The show will run from 10 to 3 p.m. Join us for a lovely day in the park.

SUN, JULY 21

JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” on Sunday, July 21, from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. For more details, visit: https://thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=28492.

MON, JULY 22

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Malibu City Council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of every month at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers. To view the agenda visit: https://www.malibucity.org/agendacenter.

WED, JULY 24

NATURE WALK FOR KIDS

Discover the nature that is all around us! Take a walk through Legacy Park with a City of Malibu naturalist on Wednesday, July 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. We’ll start at Malibu Library and finish with a short storytime in the park. Forages 2 through 10 with parent or caregiver. Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. Register at MalibuCity.org/Register and choose Outdoor Recreation/Hikes/Nature Walk and Storytime.

WED, JULY 24

BRICK BUILDERS CLUB

Join the Malibu Library for brick building on Wednesday, July 24 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. We provide the materials, just bring your imagination! Participants can build freely or participate in a fun building challenge. For ages 5-12 with parent or caregiver. This program is part of the Summer Discovery Program at Malibu Library.

WED, JULY 24

PUBLIC WORKS COMMISSION MEETING

The Malibu Community is invited to join and give input at the Public Works Commission meeting on Wednesday, July 24, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. To view the agenda visit: https://www.malibucity.org/agendacenter.

THURS, JULY 25

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. to learn and play the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Beginners and experts are welcome. For teens ages 13-17.

SAT, JULY 27

FILM SCREENING AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK: ‘SPACE JAM’

The City of Malibu’s CineMalibu series has presented free outdoor movie screenings for the community since 2005. No RSVPs or seat reservations are needed; seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission; bring blankets and chairs. Attendees may bring in outside food. No alcohol is allowed at Malibu Bluffs Park.

EVENT DETAILS

Event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Movie begins at sunset

Food trucks

Cartooning activities

Basketball activities

Giveaways

Raffle

MOVIE OVERVIEW

Michael Jordan makes his starring film debut opposite the celluloid skills of Warner Bros.’ Looney Tunes. Jordan must help the Looney Tunes win a basketball game against a group of outer-space creatures who plan, if they win, to kidnap the Looney Tunes and take them to an interplanetary theme park as the latest attraction. Numerous NBA All-Stars, including Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, and Shawn Bradley, make appearances.

WED, JULY 31

MEDITATIVE YIN YOGA

Discover the tranquility of yin yoga tailored for seniors. Through gentle movements and supported poses, we’ll ease stiffness in the hips, spine, and shoulders, fostering relaxation, and mobility. Join us for mindful breathing and deep relaxation, perfect for rejuvenating both body and mind! At the Malibu Senior Center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Instructedby Liat Gorodenzik.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

MEET THE MAKERS: SIP & SHOP AT THIRD SPACE

Shop our local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and the story behind their brands at Third Space every third Sunday of the month. The next one is on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. in partnership with Malibu Village Books.

TRANCAS SUMMER NIGHTS

Trancas Summer Night Concerts have returned for the summer every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Aug. 30.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...