Calendar for the week of Jan 18

THURS, JAN. 18

MUSIC TOGETHER FOR BABIES AND TODDLERS AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Families will sing, move, and play child-friendly instruments together with early childhood music education specialist Cheryl Lev. For children ages 0-3 and their caregivers. This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. On Thursday, Jan. 18, from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

THURS, JAN. 18

’21 MILES IN MALIBU’ COMPLIMENTARY FILM SCREENING AT SMC MALIBU CAMPUS

Presented by the Malibu Arts Commission MalibuCity.org/ArtTalks Shane Gang Pictures, in partnership with the Malibu Arts Commission and Santa Monica College-Malibu presents a screening of the film “21 Miles in Malibu” on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the SMC-Malibu Campus, 23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu Room 202/Lecture Hall. The film is a hybrid of personal stories of loss, the history of a loved place, and a cautionary tale of government indifference and citizen activism. Following the complimentary screening, there will be a discussion with local leaders on Pacific Coast Highway safety. An RSVP is required (ages 16 and older) to attend the event. Register at MalibuCity.org/ArtTalks.

FRI, JAN. 19

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT WITH PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening. A variety of works are presented in both solo and ensemble settings. On Friday, Jan. 19, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Malibu Library. For adults.

SAT, JAN. 20

CAFFEINATED VERSE, OPEN MIC, FEATURED READER ELENA KARINA BYRNE

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall to hear readings of original pieces written by local poets and bring a poem of your own to read during the open mic. Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, followed by an open mic format. Join the poetry community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Malibu Library.

WED, JAN. 24

‘BAMBINO: AN OPERA FOR BABIES’ AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

This groundbreaking opera was created by LA Opera to engage babies with beautiful and comforting sights and sounds. In BambinO’s world of soft pillows and gentle music, participation is encouraged! For ages 0-3 with parent or caregiver. The performance lasts about 40 minutes. This is a very interactive experience. Each baby must be accompanied by one adult within the performance space. This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. On Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

THURS, JAN. 25

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

Join The Malibu Library on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. to learn and play the popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. Beginners and experts are welcome. For teens ages 13-17. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

FRI, JAN. 26

SMARTY PANTS STORYTIME

Let’s get ready for school! Enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement while learning school readiness skills and having fun. For ages 2-5 with their parent or caregiver on Friday, Jan. 26, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. This event is held in-person at the Malibu Library Meeting Room. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees.

FRI, JAN. 26

MAKE YOUR OWN SELFIE STAMP WORKSHOP

Want to add a personalized touch to notecards, wrapping paper, or paper? Carve your own selfie stamp! Learn how to draw and transfer your image onto the block to create your own stamp with the Community Service Department on Friday, Jan. 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. No prior experience is required, just bring a photo of yourself on your phone and get ready to learn a new skill. All materials will be provided. A paying adult must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Fluidity by Mattie. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 19.

SAT, JAN. 27

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. Join the poetry community on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center.

FRI, FEB. 2

SVF AUDUBON SOCIETY SEMINAR FOR WINTER BIRDS OF LEGACY PARK

Join the SMC Malibu Campus on Friday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SVF Audubon Society Seminar for winter birds of Legacy Park. Registration: Go to commed.smc.edu and search for “Birds” to find this FREE seminar registration. For questions call (310) 434-8600.

Presented by the SFV Audubon Society. A total of 209 unique bird species have been reported at Legacy Park. Roughly 80 species of birds have been reported during February. The presentation will highlight identifying some of these likely species, where and when to look for them, and how to use eBird and other online resources for research and documentation. If weather permits, we will take a brief walk to the park to illustrate various habitats and their likely denizens. Please bring binoculars if you have them.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

LOSS SUPPORT GROUP AT MALIBU CITY HALL

This support group is designed to offer connection, community, and hope to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Share your experiences with others who have experienced a similar loss. Moderate by volunteer, Roxy DeCou. This complimentary program is on Dec. 20, Jan. 3 and 17, and Feb. 7 and 21, on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357, or at malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

WELLNESS WORKSHOPS

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Leave each workshop with restored inner harmony and receive the healing benefits of community connection. Instructed by The Mindry, TheMindry.com. The first workshop is Yin Yoga and Group Meditation on Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m. Ages 18 and over. Followed by a Restorative Soundback at 2:30 p.m. for ages 55 and over. The third workshop is Breathwork and Stress Management on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. for ages 12 through 17. Pre-register at malibucity.org/register.

