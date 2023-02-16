Calendar for the week of Feb. 16

THURS, FEB. 16

LECTURE: HEART HEALTH

February is American Heart Month! Throughout the month, people are encouraged to focus on their cardiovascular health. Join Jamie Hilbert, a nurse practitioner from the Malibu Medical Group, to learn strategies to improve your blood pressure, heart health, diet, and exercise habits. This event will take place at the Malibu Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP required, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 Ext. 357 or by email at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org

THEATER THURSDAY

Visit the Malibu Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. to enjoy a complimentary movie and popcorn. The movie is “Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13); George Clooney and Julia Roberts team up as exes who find themselves on a shared mission: to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

FRI, FEB. 17

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening. On Friday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Malibu Library. A variety of works are presented in both solo and ensemble settings.

THE WRITE TIME: POETRY WORKSHOP

Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie will use prompts and examples to explore different forms of poetry, inspire poetry approaches, and encourage new works. On Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Malibu Library.

E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event.

Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the county’s HHW events.

THE WRITE TIME

Join Dorothy Randall Gray on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library to explore various forms of poetry and writing approaches, which will inspire new works. Participants should bring writing materials, ideas, and creativity to the workshops.

WED, FEB. 22

DANCEART WITH THE BENITA BIKE DANCE COMPANY

Benita Bike’s DanceArt Company has awakened audiences to the spiritual, emotional, and intellectual depth of dance for more than 35 years. In this Interactive Dance Performance, enjoy dance pieces while learning from the creators about how each work came into being. During the performance, artists and audience members will have the opportunity to talk about dance, choreography, and the modern dance approach to movement. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Sponsored by the Friends of the Malibu Library.

TUES, FEB. 28

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: HARLAN LEBO ON CITIZEN KANE

Harlan Lebo is the author of “Citizen Kane: A Filmmaker’s Journey,” a movie-lovers’ history of the trials, tribulations, and triumphs behind the making of “Citizen Kane.” He has also written books about “The Godfather” and “Casablanca” and served as a historical consultant to Paramount Pictures for the 50th anniversary of the release of Citizen Kane. He writes about cultural history, science, the humanities, society, and the impact of digital technology.

In 2022, Angel City Press released “Citizen Kane: A Filmmaker’s Journey,” an updated and expanded work based on Lebo’s 2016 book tracing the creation of Orson Welles’s classic film. The book not only tells the story of the making of Hollywood’s greatest film, but also presents a compelling tale of censorship, individual rights, and creative freedom and recounts one of the most exciting chapters in Hollywood history. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library. RSVPs are required.

SUN, FEB. 26

BOOK SIGNING: ROMA DOWNEY AT BLEUSALT

Author Roma Downey will be at Bleusalt store in Cross Creek Center to promote her brand new book “Be an Angel,” coming out Feb. 21. The book is all about spreading kindness to all those around us. On Sunday, Feb. 26 from 12 to 2 p.m. at BlueSalk HQ, 3835 Cross Creek Road.

ONGOING

JOHNNY CASH: AT FOLSOM AND SAN QUENTIN EXHIBIT AT PEPPERDINE

The symposium “Faith, Reconciliation, and Flourishing: A Symposium on Prison Reform” is part of a Grammy Museum-sponsored exhibit on “Johnny Cash: At Folsom and San Quentin,” featuring photographs by Jim Marshall. The 23 photographs are of Cash’s legendary prison concerts in 1968 and 1969. The photographs will be on display at the Payson Library Exhibit Gallery on the Malibu campus through April 9.

EMBELLISHMENT WORKSHOPS

Get your creative juices flowing! In this class, you will design, paint, and embellish a variety of unique crafts. All supplies are included. Each participant will go home with a piece to share with friends and family.

Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Craft Bar at Malibu Bluffs Park. (Daylight Savings) Clocks – March 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. $25 per workshop. For more information, visit malibucity.org.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BROADWAY JAZZ DANCE

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Senior Center. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

