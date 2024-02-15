Calendar for the week of Feb. 15

THURS, FEB. 15

MUSIC TOGETHER FOR BABIES AND TODDLERS AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Families will sing, move, and play child-friendly instruments together. For children ages 0-3 and their caregivers. Sponsored by the Friends of the Malibu Library. At the Malibu Library from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

FRI, FEB. 16

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library and the Pepperdine Guitar Department on Friday, Feb. 16, from 3 to 4 p.m. for a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening. For adults.

FRI, FEB. 16

OPEN HEARTS FOUNDATION GALA FEB 16 AND 17

The Open Hearts Foundation Gala will take place on Feb 16 at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu’s wine country with emcee Christi Paul. You’ll enjoy an incredible experience on Presidents’ Day weekend with our family of donors, sponsors, volunteers, and charity partners, featuring entertainment by Alisan Porter and Keith Harken. Porter will be performing during their private benefactor dinner at Jane Seymour’s Malibu estate on Friday, Feb. 16, and Keith Harkin will be performing at the Gala on Feb. 17. For more information visit www.openheartsfoundation.org/2024gala.

SAT, FEB. 17

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION BEHIND CITY HALL

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the upper parking lot of City Hall. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels the event.

Masks are not currently required at this public event. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles. Please stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine, or have recently traveled internationally. Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the county’s HHW events.

SAT, FEB. 17

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, Kim Dower, followed by an open mic format, on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

MON, FEB. 19

PRESIDENTS DAY: CITY HALL CLOSED

City Hall will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day. Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

TUES, FEB. 20

MOMMY AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND AT THIRD SPACE

Sing, dance, learn, and play with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Little ones will shake, drum, sing, and dance during this 45-minute Parent and Me music class. No instruments needed — we will provide shakers and little ones will use Stapelstein elements to drum on. On Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost: SINGLE CLASS – $25 per Child / $40 for two siblings. THREE CLASS SERIES – $70 per Child / $210 for two siblings. No refunds, returns, or exchanges.

WED, FEB. 21

MALIBU SCOUT PACK 224 PINEWOOD CAR DERBY RACE

Malibu Scout Pack 224 is planning to have its biggest event of the year — the Pinewood Car Derby Race on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Malibu School, Sheridan Hall. In 2024, the Pinewood Car Derby Race will have two prize categories: “Fastest Car” and “Best Design.”

WED, FEB. 21

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES WITH CLARE FRANK

The Malibu Library Speaker Series presents former firefighter Clare Frank, discussing her book “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire.” Frank served as the State of California’s first and only female chief of fire protection. She began firefighting at age 17 and worked her way through the ranks, handling fire and rescue emergencies and major disasters in both urban and rural settings. Along the way, she earned a spot on an elite state command team, a bachelor’s in fire administration, a law degree, a master’s in creative writing, and several leadership awards. Frank’s book, “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire,” was published in 2023 and is an inspiring, richly detailed, and open-hearted account of an extraordinary life in fire. The event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

THURS, FEB. 22

SENIOR EXCURSION: REDONDO BEACH WHALE WATCHING

Malibu Senior Center staff will lead participants on an exciting day trip to a variety of locations throughout Los Angeles County. The bus will pick up participants at Malibu Bluffs Park at 8:30 a.m. and will be dropped back off at Malibu Bluffs Park by 4:30 p.m. Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes, bring a water bottle, and snacks. Fee is $40. For more information, email malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

SAT, FEB. 24

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems, which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. On Saturday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.

SAT, FEB. 24 AND 25

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library for another great presentation by the amazing Topanga Actors Company on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Malibu Library meeting room. For adults. In 1945, six top German nuclear scientists find themselves interned in an English country house owned by the British Secret Service. Unbeknownst to them, the house is bugged and their conversations are being recorded. Katherine Moar’s fascinating new play eavesdrops as the men bicker, play board games, and worry about their individual futures. Then comes the inconceivable news that the Americans have succeeded in building an atomic bomb.

MON, FEB. 26

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Malibu City Council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of every month at the City Hall Chambers at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.malibucity.org/video and via Zoom Webinar.

TUES, FEB. 27

MALIBU ARTS COMMISSION MEETING

The Malibu Arts Commission regular meeting will take place at Malibu City Hall’s Multipurpose Room on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m.

WED, FEB. 28

PUBLIC WORKS COMMISSION MEETING

The Public Works Commission meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email Brandie Ayala at bayala@malibucity.org.

SAT, MAR. 2

67TH ANNUAL MALIBU LITTLE LEAGUE OPENING DAY CEREMONY

The Malibu Little League 2024 spring season will start with a kickoff parade on March 2 at 8 a.m. at the Malibu Country Mart. It will be followed by the Opening Day ceremony on the Majors field at the Malibu Bluffs Park at 9:30 a.m. The revived MLL parade starts at the Malibu Country Mart (PCH and Cross Creek Road), where decorated floats will assemble. The parade will proceed to Cross Creek through Civic Center Way to the Webster/OLM parking lot, where kids will be picked up at 8:45 a.m. The parade is followed by the Opening Day ceremony at the Malibu Bluffs Park at 9:30 a.m. The MLL Opening Day will be filled with inaugural events, family fun, and, of course, baseball and softball.

SAT, MAR. 2

MALIBU CHAPTER DAR PRESENTS ‘THE LIFE AND TIMES OF JUNE AOCHI BERK’

Malibu Chapter DAR will host a presentation at the Malibu United Methodist Church, 30128 Morning View Drive, Malibu, on Saturday, March 2, at 11:00 am. The attendees are invited to join our chapter for a hosted lunch following the presentation. The presentation, lunch, and parking are free and open to all.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

LOSS SUPPORT GROUP AT MALIBU CITY HALL

This support group is designed to offer connection, community, and hope to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Share your experiences with others who have experienced a similar loss. Moderated by volunteer Roxy DeCou. This complimentary program is on Dec. 20, Jan. 3 and 17, and Feb. 7 and 21, on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357, or at malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

WELLNESS WORKSHOPS

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Leave each workshop with restored inner harmony and receive the healing benefits of community connection. Instructed by The Mindry, TheMindry.com. The first workshop is Yin Yoga and Group Meditation on Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m. Ages 18 and over. Followed by a Restorative Soundback at 2:30 p.m. for ages 55 and over. The third workshop is Breathwork and Stress Management on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. for ages 12 through 17. Pre-register at malibucity.org/register.

