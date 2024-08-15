Calendar for the week of Aug 15

THURS, AUG 15

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society and the City of Malibu will be bringing three special events to Malibu this summer, with 50 freeseats reserved for local residents. All three events will be held in the Malibu Civic Theater at City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. each night, with doors opening at 7 p.m. for the free pre-show reception, including wine, snacks, and soft drinks for all guests. The next film screening is on Thursday, Aug. 15, for the film “Buster Keaton — America’s Avant-Garde Auteur.” One of the greatest comic actors of all time, Buster Keaton influenced Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy, W.C. Fields, Abbott and Costello, Sid Caesar, Lucille Ball, Jerry Lewis, and Bill Murray. His influence as a director has been just as profound, an unconventional and surreal style that’s since shown up in films by Orson Welles, Billy Wilder, Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Mel Brooks, Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, and more. Hollywood historian, producer, and screenwriter David Weddle (“Battlestar Galactica,” “For All Mankind”) will join us for an evening of film clips and conversation about why Keaton remains such a powerful, indeliblepresence. Weddle will also stay with us after the show to answer questions.

FRI, AUG 16

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK SUNSET HIKE

Discover Charmlee Wilderness Park after hours in the beautiful light of the setting sun on Friday, Aug. 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Experience one of Malibu’s best hiking venues and learn all about the natural surroundings. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain for 90 minutes. Hiking boots or sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers.

SAT, AUG 17

SUMMER JUBILATIONS

Jubilations is a gathering themed to celebrate joy in a time of whelming possibilities, to give voice to the true nature of vitality modeled on the natural world, and to attend to the power of love and joy. Jubilations features selected poets, an open mic, light refreshments, and conversation. RSVP not required. Featured readers: Jolynn Regan and Sophie Regan. Hosted by Ann Buxie. Event takes place at the Malibu Library on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.

SAT, AUG 17

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste at Malibu City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event. Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the county’s HHW events.

SAT, AUG 17

CINEMALIBU: ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES,’ 1990 PG

The City of Malibu’s CineMalibu™ series has presented free outdoor movie screenings for the community since 2005. No RSVPs or seat reservations are needed; seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission; bring blankets and chairs. Attendees may bring in outside food. No alcohol is allowed at Malibu Bluffs Park. The next filmscreening will show the 1990 film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Event begins at 6 p.m. Movie begins at sunset.

WED, AUG. 21

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP

Learn beginner photography concepts and practices, including use of equipment, aesthetic principles, composition, light, color, and texture. No camera? No problem! The instructor will include an adapted course curriculum for advanced photography on your smart phone. Instructed by Michael Manfredo. Ages 16 and above. The workshop takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

THURS, AUG 22

‘SIP & SHOP’ AND MEET THE MAKERS AT THIRD SPACE

Community members can come to Third Space Malibu from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, to enjoy complimentary champagne and shop for local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know local creatives and the story behind their brands.

SUN., AUG 25

JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each.

WED, AUG. 28

CALTRANS IN-PERSON MEETING

All community members are invited to attend workshops to learn about and give input to Caltrans’ PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study in person at Malibu City Hall, Council Chambers, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. This meeting will not be broadcast or livestreamed. The study aims to identify safety and multimodal travel improvements for all users of PCH in Malibu, including options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu. For further questions, please contact D7.System.Planning@dot.ca.gov. The next virtual meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the city’s website at malibucity.org.

WED, AUG. 28

DRUMBOXING AT MILESTONE RANCH

Enjoy a morning of connection and inspiration with drumboxing demonstration, inspirational guest speakers, coffee, tea, and snacks on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Milestone Ranch, 203 Vera Canyon Road. All members of the rehabilitation community, therapists, and healers are welcome. To RSVP, email christina@drumboxing.com.

AUG 30 TO SEPT 2

MALIBU CHILI COOK-OFF

The annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off takes place this Labor Day weekend, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. The annual festival returns for its 42nd year and brings food, music, carnival rides, and a thrilling chili and skate competition to the community. Proceeds of the event support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. For more information and where to buy tickets visit malibuchilicookoff.org.

SAT, SEPT 14

DEREK SCHIMMING ART EXHIBIT AT MALIBU CITY GALLERY

The Malibu Art Association will hold an art exhibit by the late artist Derek Schimming from Sept. 16 through Oct. 25. The retrospective art exhibition with the Malibu Art Association gallery opening is on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. at the Malibu City Gallery at City Hall. For more information visit malibuartscommission.org.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

MEET THE MAKERS: SIP & SHOP AT THIRD SPACE

Shop our local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and the story behind their brands at Third Space every third Sunday of the month. The next one is on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. in partnership with Malibu Village Books.

TRANCAS SUMMER NIGHTS

Trancas Summer Night Concerts have returned for the summer every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Aug. 30.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano

