Calendar for the week of 4/20

SAT, APRIL 22

NATURE HIKE AT LEGACY PARK

Join Recreation Supervisor Chris Orosz on an informative walk around Legacy Park on Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. The walk starts at the Malibu Library. Explore the native plant pallet of the Santa Monica Mountain region and how Malibu’s Community Services Department uses exclusively native plants for landscaping and incorporates earth-friendly management practices at all city properties. All participants will receive a packet of narrow-leaf milkweed seed for their home landscape.

SAT, APRIL 22

SMART GARDENING WORKSHOP

The Los Angeles County Public Works Department is presenting a free beginner’s workshop on techniques of backyard composting, worm composting, water-wise gardening, “grasscycling,” and edible gardening on Saturday, April 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Malibu City Hall. Attendees will be able to purchase compost bins at a discount after the workshop. There are several workshops being held in various locations. For more information, including the locations and schedules of all the workshops, visit the webpage at dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/sg/wk_scheds.cfm.

SAT, APRIL 22

EARTH DAY SUNDIALS

Join the City of Malibu for a creative workshop on Saturday, April 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center in Malibu Bluffs Park. Costs $25 per person. The sun keeps us warm and gives us light and life on Earth. Did you know it can also help us tell time? In this lesson, students learn how to use UV light to create sundials. Each participant will go home with a sundial to use at home. All supplies are included.

SUN, APRIL 23

TALES BY THE SEA

Tales by the Sea opens its season with five tellers addressing the theme “Temptations” on April 23, Sunday, 5 p.m. on zoom. The five tellers include Dylan Brody, Antonio Sacre, Ty Fance, Vicki Dello Joio, and Mike Lambert. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88645742502

SUN, APRIL 23

SURF THERAPY IN MEMORY OF MIKE TREINEN AT SURFRIDER BEACH

April Surf Therapy event in loving memory to retired Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Treinen on Sunday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Surfrider Beach.

THURS, APRIL 27

WINGS OVER MALIBU ANNUAL SPRING GALA FUNDRAISER

The Emily Shane Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity based in Malibu and serving children across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser “Wings Over Malibu” the evening of Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ocean Room at Duke’s Restaurant in Malibu. Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/WOM23. Our online silent auction can be accessed at bit.ly/WOM23auction. Bidding commences on April 20, and final bids will be accepted until 8 p.m. on April 27. For more information, please contact The Emily Shane Foundation at info@emilyshane.org.

FRI, APRIL 28

COLLEGE ART CREATIVE WORKSHOP

Enhance your creativity and explore the medium of collage. Learn how to combine materials like paper, cardboard, and fabric to create unique artwork at the Michael Landon Community Center on Friday, April 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. $35 per person. The instructor will guide students through composing a layout, building surfaces, and gathering materials according to color, texture, and pattern. Discover numerous ways to manipulate paper, cardboard, fabric, and more. Instructed by Toby Salkin Jacobson.

SAT, APRIL 29

THE WRITE TIME: POETRY WRITING WORKSHOP WITH MALIBU POET LAUREATE ANN BUXIE AND ERICHA SCOTT

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie and Ericha Scott to explore different forms of poetry, inspire poetry approaches, and encourage new works on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Participants should bring writing materials, ideas, and creativity to the workshops.

SAT, MAY 6

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES JUBILATIONS EMBRACE THE NIGHT POETRY SUMMIT

This month’s Malibu Library Speaker Series is the annual poetry summit hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m., at Malibu City Hall. Poets and artists of many disciplines, from students in the city’s Arts in Education program to other features, will share their wonder in movement, music, painting, and word. The event is free to attend, and an RSVP is not required. For more information, please visit the Library Speaker Series webpage .

BOOK SIGNING WITH AUTHOR DIANE PETERSON

Meet Hollywood Stuntwoman author Diane Peterson in person on May 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Tracy Park Gallery.

ONGOING

MARIJUANA ANONYMOUS SURFING SOBRIETY WEEKLY MEETING

A Marijuana Anonymous Surfing Sobriety meeting will be held at Our Lady of Malibu on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in room 8.

CERT TRAINING COURSE

The City of Malibu is offering the next round of the highly popular Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. The series of seven classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., April 13 through May 25 in the Multipurpose Room at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

PEP WILLIAMS PHOTO EXHIBIT “BEHIND BARS”

The City of Malibu Arts Commission’s newest public art exhibition in the Malibu City Gallery, “Behind Bars,” by renowned photographer Pep Williams, is open to visitors through May 5, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road).

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BROADWAY JAZZ DANCE

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Senior Center. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...