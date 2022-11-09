Calendar for the Week of 11/10

THURS, NOV. 10

PARK TALES: A CORNUCOPIA OF TALES

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Pre-registration is required at MalibuCity.org/Register, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Program goes from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

THURS, NOV. 10

WATER TASTING SERIES: PURE BEER

Come enjoy a beer made with purified water from the Pure Water Project Demonstration Facility. Join us on Nov. 10 for an evening filled with water education, community, and beer. Event goes from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tavern Tomoko & Ladyface Brewery, 29281 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills.

Advertisement

The Las Virgenes-Triunfo Joint Powers Authority (JPA) has come together to deliver the Pure Water Project, a sustainable solution that improves the health of the Malibu Creek and offers greater water security for its people. The Pure Water Project will use a state-of-the-art water purification process to transform recycled water into drinking water.

FRI, NOV. 11

VETERANS DAY CITY HALL CLOSURE

City Hall will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, to honor Veterans Day.

FRI, NOV. 11

23 ANNUAL VETERANS DAY PUBLIC CEREMONY

The Malibu Navy League, Pepperdine University, the City of Malibu, Malibu Association of Realtors Present the 23rd Annual Veterans Day Public Ceremony at Malibu Pacific Center 24855 E Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265.

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Welcome Veterans

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Program

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments

Theme: Medals of America

Bringing local businesses, schools and organizations together to commemorate Veterans Day with a Public Ceremony in honor of those who have served and continue to serve our country. For more details, call Ani Demenjian at 310-738-0499.

SAT, NOV. 12

NOAA RADIO DISTRIBUTION AT MALIBU CITY HALL

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Los Angeles County Fire Department will distribute free NOAA Weather Radios that can receive emergency alerts when power and communications are down to Malibu residents at Malibu City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be prepared for wildfire season. Fill out the form before pick-up. Pre-registration required at bit.ly/LACORadio7.

NOV. 12 AND DEC. 3

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS REAL NIGHTLIFE EXPOSED

Wildlife photography taken with a camera trap — a camera triggered by a motion sensor — reveals animals we might never see with our own eyes. Johanna Turner returns to the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center with an all-new collection of images. Meet the artist on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a free event with free parking. For reservations or more information, email samo@wnpa.org (do not reply to this email) or call (805) 370-2302. For directions to the Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, visit nps.gov. A portion of the funds from art sales will be used to support art and cultural programs.

SUN, NOV. 13

THE MATSIKO WORLD ORPHAN CHOIR RETURNS TO MALIBU METHODIST CHURCH

Malibu United Methodist Church is excited to host the Matsiko World Orphan Choir as they perform in the greater Los Angeles area, culminating with a grand finale performance at Malibu United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service.

SUN, NOV. 13

ROTARY CLUB PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER

The Rotary Club of Malibu is having a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Nov. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Malibu High School. Tickets are $10 and includes pancakes, sausage links, water, and coffee. The event is co-hosted by the Boy & Girls Club Malibu, Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School. The event will also feature the Malibu PTA Annual Holiday Boutique. Vendors will be offering clothing, candles, perfumes, jewelry, and more at MHS from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

THURS, NOV. 17

FRIENDSGIVING LUNCHEON

Celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends at the Malibu Senior Center! Lunch will be catered by Malibu Kitchen and entertainment will be provided by Tatjana from 12 to 1:30 p.m. $5 pre-registration is required. Maximum 60 participants.

THURS, NOV. 17

NATIONAL TAKE A HIKE DAY AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Invite a friend and hit the trails for National “Take a Hike Day.” The day was established to encourage communities to go outdoors and rebuild a connection with nature to promote overall well-being. Use #NationalTakeAHikeDay to share the adventure through Charmlee Wilderness Park. Group meets on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Check in is at 4:45 p.m. at 2577 Encinal Canyon Road. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. Wear closed-toe shoes, bring water, and dress in layers.

NOV. 18 and NOV. 19

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE DEPARTMENT PRESENTS: NOSES OFF

Malibu High School Theatre Department presents “Noses Off” by Don Zolidis. The murder mystery comedy is an adaptation and full-throttled homage to Michael Frayn’s classic play “Noises Off.” The plot follows an amateur theatre company’s murder mystery play, which premieres on opening night, but the real mystery is whether the cast and crew can get this disaster to the curtain call. The play provides laughs for the whole family. To purchase tickets visit, http://www.smmusd.org/malibu.

SAT, NOV. 19

UNDER THE STARS: ASTRONOMY NIGHT

View the night sky with professional astronomers from the Los Angeles Astronomical Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Malibu Bluffs Park. This is a complimentary family-friendly event and includes the shared use of a telescope. Pre-registration is required by Monday, Nov. 14. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

SAT, NOV. 19

CAFFEINATED VERSE WITH CECILIA MARTINEZ AND ANN BUXIE

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie and featured reader Cecilia Martinez-Gil for Caffeinated Verse at the Malibu Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for this free poetry event. Ms. Martinez-Gil will read several poems, followed by an open mic format for poets to share their work. Cecilia has published journalism in both English and Spanish, and she is a literary translator, an editor, and a blogger. Cecilia teaches English and Latin American literatures at Santa Monica College in California. She has earned four masters in Spanish, English, English and Latin American literatures, creative writing, and urban sustainability. www.ceciliamartinezgil.com

FRI, NOV. 25

THANKSGIVING CITY HALL CLOSED

TUES, NOV. 29

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DAVID GRANN

David Grann, the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” illuminates how the struggle for Native American rights extends from the first contact with whites to the present day with Standing Rock. Meet Grann at the Malibu Library for the Speaker series on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. Grann highlights the saga of the Osage Indians, who once controlled the central part of the country. After being driven onto a rocky, presumably worthless reservation in Oklahoma, they discovered oil under their land and became the wealthiest people per capita in the world. Then, in the 1920s, they began to be mysteriously murdered. Grann documents how sinister crimes in American history connect to Native Americans’ current fight to control their land and resources.

DEC. 3 AND DEC. 4

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION ART AND BOUTIQUE SALE

The Malibu Art Association will hold its first Art and Boutique sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Old Cosentino florist property on PCH across from Dukes Malibu.

ONGOING

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions. Their first contender in the race for Best Documentary Feature, “Oleg,” is the incredible life story of one of the Soviet Union’s most beloved actors. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime so there will be plenty of time to grab your seats.

Watch “Luck” on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4:30 p.m.

at Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills Q&A Guest: director Peggy Holmes. Complimentary popcorn, candy and sodas provided to all guests before the show. Our first entry in the race of Best Animated Feature pulls back the curtain on the millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects all of our everyday lives. This screening is open to the public, with free admission for members of MFS! Discounted non-member and MFS member guest tickets can be purchased before the day of show by clicking on the orange Attend In Person button at mfsreservations.org.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org. The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org.

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...