Calendar events for Malibu

SAT, DEC. 7

TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY AT TRANCAS COUNTRY MARKET

Enjoy a tree lighting ceremony, carolers, and a hot cocoa bar on the green at Trancas Country Market at noon Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.

SAT, DEC. 7

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Kick off the holidays with a joyful and delicious breakfast, with pancakes, eggs, bacon, fruit, hot chocolate, and cozy coffee and eggnog by Alfred’s Coffee for the City of Malibu’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kids will love story time with the Malibu Library, art activities from the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, and photos with Surfing Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $10 for ages 2 and over, free for kids under 2. Pre-registration is required at MalibuCity.org/Register. No walk-up registrations.

SAT, DEC. 7

OUR LADY OF MALIBU HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE

Join Our Lady of Malibu on Saturday, Dec. 7, for their annual Holiday Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. A variety of awesome vendors, food trucks, and crafts for kids while you shop. OLM Sheridan Hall, 3825 S. Winter Canyon Road, Malibu.

SUN, DEC. 8

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY PRESENTS: A FANTASY CHRISTMAS

The Topanga Actors Company is reviving the holiday tradition of storytelling with wonderful actors marking the season through tales and stories by eminent fantasy writers. For adults. Come and listen to stories of elves, goblins, and talking polar bears, at the Malibu Library, from 2 to 4 p.m.

MON, DEC. 9

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Malibu City Council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of every month. At 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed at www.malibucity.org/video and via Zoom Webinar. Members of the public are encouraged to submit email correspondence to citycouncil@malibucity.org before the meeting begins.

WED, DEC. 11

NAVY LEAGUE MALIBU COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

Join the Malibu community on Wed, Dec. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for the 15th Annual Navy League Malibu Community Celebration, at the First Bank on Cross Creek. Please participate by bringing toys, both new and unwrapped. Toys will be collected for U.S. Marines “Toys for Tots.” Start the Christmas Cheer and bring a friend to the holiday festivities. The U.S. Marines Corps last pickup of toys will be on the evening of Dec. 11 for children distribution. Light refreshments and beverages will be available for your enjoyment.

WED, DEC. 11

CALTRANS PCH MASTER PLAN WORKSHOP

Caltrans and the City of Malibu invite all community members to learn about and give their input on Caltrans’ PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. Caltrans District 7 is planning to identify and evaluate short-term, medium-term, and long-term potential projects and potential funding sources that could be implemented to improve safety and reduce the rate and severity of collisions within the portion of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in the City of Malibu. This is the seventh community outreach and engagement meeting since the project started in July 2024.

THURS, DEC. 12

ZOETROPE ANIMATION

Before animation, there was the zoetrope, a Victorian-era illusion toy that would eventually lead to the development of the motion picture camera. Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m., for a journey through cinema history and make your own zoetrope device. For ages 13-17.

SAT, DEC. 14

SANTA PAWS

Bring your pets to Santa Paws for a holiday morning of fun! At Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dress up your furry friends, snap photos with Santa, and connect with local pet businesses. Donations for a local animal shelter are welcome. No registration required. Please bring a leash. For more information, call (310) 317-1364 or visit MalibuCity.org/SpecialEvents.

SAT, DEC. 14

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR AT TRANCAS COUNTRY MARKET

Enjoy an afternoon listening to the Malibu High School Choir, a hot cocoa bar, and a taste of the holidays at Vintage Grocers at Trancas Country Market on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12 to 3 p.m.

SAT, DEC. 14

CAFFEINATED VERSE: POETRY OPEN MIC

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall to hear readings of original pieces written by local poets and bring a poem of your own to read during the open mic, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is part of the city’s free poetry workshops in partnership with Malibu Library, the Malibu Poet Laureate Committee, the Malibu Arts Commission, and the Friends of the Malibu Library, offering community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet.

SUN, DEC. 15

HOLIDAY PHOTOS AT THE MALIBU FARMERS MARKET

Free holiday photos at the Malibu Farmers Market. On Sunday, Dec. 15, from 10 to 12 p.m. Please email malibufarmersmarket@cornucopiafoundation.net to make an appointment.

THURS, DEC. 19

SENIOR LUNCHEON

Mele Kalikimaka! Enjoy a tropical getaway at the Malibu Senior Center holiday luncheon. Lunch will be catered by Maria’s Italian Kitchen and entertainment will be provided by the Senior Center Choir Class. Please inform staff of dietary restrictions when registering for a luncheon. Pre-registration is required. A waitlist will be created after 70 RSVPs. From 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Cost is $5 per person.

FRI, DEC. 20

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK NIGHT HIKE

Discover the magic of Charmlee Wilderness Park after hours. Experience one of Malibu’s best hiking venues and learn about the natural surroundings. Participants should be able to walk on uneven terrain. Hiking boots or sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required. From 5:30 to 7 p.m.

SAT, DEC. 21

SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN AT TRANCAS COUNTRY MARKET

Meet Santa Claus himself and enjoy hot cocoa at Trancas from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

ONGOING

MALIBU FOUNDATION HOLIDAY MARKET AND TREE LOT

The annual tree lot returns, and expands with a Holiday Market each Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m., food trucks on select dates, and more! We have our first shipment of fresh Nordmann, Frasier, and Noble Firs arriving — direct from Oregon — just before Thanksgiving. We open on Friday, Nov. 29, at 3 p.m. Stop by for a great selection of trees! Tree Lot featuring fresh trees, wreaths, and garland, direct from Oregon and a Holiday Market with local artisans each Saturday.Lot open from Nov. 29 to Dec. 15, 3 to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 3 to 9 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Located at 23575 Civic Center Way, Malibu. Parking and Entry are free. For more information visitwww.malibueducationfoundation.org/holiday-market-tree-lot. Lot contains a variety of Nordmann, Frasier, and Douglas firs (3 to 12 feet), wreaths, and garland.

EVERY SATURDAY: Holiday Market from 2 to 6 p.m. featuring local artisans and businesses. Vendors will rotate each weekend.

SATURDAY, NOV. 30, AND SUNDAY, DEC. 15: Food truck on select dates (will be listed on website)

FRIDAY, DEC. 6: Community Night featuring local Malibu High School Choir, and other performances.

SATURDAY, DEC. 7: Gingerbread House Decorating Contest at 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 15: Holiday Karaoke, 2 to 4 p.m. and raffle drawing at 4 p.m.

EVERY DAY: We will have opportunities for tax-deductible direct donations to add to our “Giving Tree & Giving Garland.”

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with special attention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Cost is $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. Cost is $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

SENIOR TECH HELP

Receive one-on-one tech help with your laptop, tablet, or cellphone. Seniors can receive assistance using social media, Google Drive, Skype, Microsoft Word, email, and more. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

