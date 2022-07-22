Calendar 7/22

SATURDAY, JULY 23

CINEMALIBU OUTDOOR MOVIE

The city’s first CineMalibu outdoor movie event of 2022 will feature the family-friendly hit film “Luca” on Saturday, July 23, at Malibu Bluffs Park. Pre-movie activities begin at 7 p.m., including arts and crafts, giveaways, food trucks, and special guests. The movie begins at 8 p.m. Remember to bring a chair and blanket, and please note that alcohol is not permitted. RSVPs are not required. For more information, see malibucity.org/SpecialEvents.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

MORNING HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Enjoy the scenic landscape of Charmlee Wilderness Park. Familiar lookouts will look different in the morning glow. Discover the wildlife and learn about unique native plants that call the Santa Monica Mountain region home. Terrain can be uneven, and participants will walk uphill to view the vast acreage of the park.

Hiking boots, or sturdy closed-toe shoes, are recommended. Bring water, dress in layers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Trails are not stroller friendly.

Registration is required for all hikes by visiting MalibuCity.org/Register.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

YOGA ON THE MOUNTAIN

Find your center in the outdoors! Join instructors Greg and Dawn for a unique outdoor yoga experience with live acoustic music on Saturday, July 23, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own yoga mat. Free event, free parking. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early to the class.

For more information, email samo@wnpa.org or call 805-370-2302. Event sponsored by Western National Parks Association. At Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center, King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway. Calabasas, CA 91302.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

MALIBU LIBRARY: SMARTY PANTS STORY TIME

Let’s get ready for school! Enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement while learning school readiness skills and having fun at the Malibu Library Meeting Room, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. For ages 2-5 with their parent or caregiver. Registration opens Wednesday, July 2, at 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

BOB HERTZBERG AND LINDSEY HORVATH TO SPEAK AT MALIBU’S FORUM FOR THE LA COUNTY SUPERVISOR (DISTRICT 3)

On Sunday, July 31, join the Malibu Democratic Club from 2 to 4 p.m. for a Q&A between Bob Hertzberg and Lindsey Horvath, both who are running for the open seat on the five-person board, which covers West Los Angeles and much of the San Fernando Valley. Located at 23519 Civic Center Way, in the Malibu Public Library Conference Room, doors open at 1:30 p.m. seating will be limited so please RSVP to: Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org. Those who have RSVP’d will be assured a seat. Walk-ins will be accommodated to the extent space is available.

ONGOING

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This class helps older adults review and integrate the experiences that have shaped their lives, share memories with peers, and create a record of events for themselves and their families. Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Older adults will achieve a sense of pride in their accomplishments, improve their writing abilities, and express themselves in writing that can be shared with friends and family. Instructed by Tracy Weirick.

AQUA AEROBICS

Jump into aqua aerobics to build cardiovascular fitness and strength. Aqua Aerobics is held from June 14 to Aug. 11 at the Malibu Community Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 12:45 p.m. There will be no class on July 5 or 7.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. The class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BRIDGE

Bridge is a card game of luck, skill, and diverse strategies. This is a relaxed bridge group that is open to all levels. Join fun and friendly games on Wednesday afternoons at the Malibu Senior Center from 2:15 to 4 p.m. This is an ongoing, drop-in program.

CARDIO SALSA

This class is an energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Sessions are Wednesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. At Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMierie Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience required.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

TECH HELP

The Malibu Senior Center will be providing tech help on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Next events is on Aug. 9. Bring technology questions and receive one-on-one instruction for laptops, tablets, cellphones, or smartphones. RSVP is required by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357.

TAI CHI

This class will provide instruction in a series of sequential tai chi yang style movements designed to enhance balance, strength, and flexibility while relieving stress and muscle tension. Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Malibu Senior Center beginning July 6. Instructed by Martine Jozan Work. $5 per class.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Tap shoes are required and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

