Calendar 3/17

SAT., MAR. 19

OPEN MIC POETRY

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie at Caffeinated Verse. The program will include a featured reader, Pam Uschuk from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Zoom. Uschuk, a political activist and wilderness advocate, has published six books of poems, including “Crazy Love,” a winner of a 2010 American Book Award, “Finding Peaches in the Desert” and her most recent, “Blood Flower,” one of Book List’s Notable Books in 2015. RSVP is required by calling (310) 456-2489, Ext. 349, or complete the online form at malibucity.org. Registered participants will receive an email with the Zoom link by the Friday before the program.

TRIPPET RANCH OAK CARE EVENT

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains planted hundreds of Coast Live Oaks throughout Trippet Ranch in Topanga State Park and now need volunteers to help to care for them. Help reforest the wildlands of Topanga State Park by attending one of the oak care events listed: Mar. 19, Apr. 2, Apr. 23. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 20829 Entrada Rd, Topanga, CA 90290. During these events, volunteers will water and care for young oak trees throughout our planting sites as well as potentially replant those trees that have not survived. Please wear clothes you are willing to get dirty in as well as durable shoes. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 we are limiting the amount of volunteers that are able to attend. If you are interested in volunteering, email at outreach@rcdsmm.org.

VIOLIN MASTER CLASS

Presented by Pepperdine University, world-renowned violinist and Pepperdine faculty member Alexander Treger conducts a master class at the Raitt Recital Hall at 2 p.m. Tickets are free.

CONTEMPO: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Contempo: Pepperdine’s Annual Musical Theater Review will present “A Tribute to Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021).” The show is directed by Kelly Todd, with musical direction by David Fraley at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit Etix.com.

ONGOING

PARK TALES

In partnership with the Malibu Library, Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. The program will be on Thursdays, Mar. 17, Apr. 21 and May 26, from 10 to 10:45 a.m at Malibu Bluffs Park.

THE CULTIVATORS

Pepperdine University’s Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art presents the exhibition “The Cultivators: Highlights from the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection,” featuring masterful works of art, photographs, rare books, letters and manuscripts that chronicle the achievements and contributions of African Americans over the last five centuries. Curated by Khalil Kinsey and Larry Earl, “The Cultivators” includes some of the collection’s signature objects, which have traveled the globe to more than 30 venues over the last 15 years. “The Cultivators” will be on view at the Weisman Museum of Art from Jan. 15 to Mar. 27. The exhibit is free. At the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art venue.

CARDIO SALSA

Cardio Salsa is an energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience is needed. The workout is held Wednesdays at Malibu Bluffs Park’s Michael Landon Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal, organized every Monday and Friday at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complementary program. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Organized on Mondays.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fri from 11 to 12 p.m., participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 11 to 12 p.m. Register for the month or pay $5 drop in rate. For additional information contact 310.456.2489 Ext. 357, or visit, Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 23555 Civic Center Way

