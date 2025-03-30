Burt’s Eye View: Boring

By Burt Ross

Let’s be honest—is there anybody more boring than a grandparent who shoves photos of his new grandchild in your face and who then proceeds to tell you ad infinitum and ad nauseam about what that child did the other day, as if a newborn does anything other than suck, poop and sleep.

I would never be such a boring grandparent. By the way, please take note of a photo of Henry David, aka HD, when he was roughly two weeks old. He sure is a cutie.



He is truly an exceptional baby, a rare breed indeed. Whereas all babies poop or eat quite regularly, HD has acquired a skill which, if not unique, is quite unusual. I trust you are finding this unbelievably interesting. HD can eat and poop at the same time. Yes, you heard it here first. It’s A little like being ambidextrous. The more I think about it, the more I feel strongly that this accomplishment should be considered for Ripley’s “Believe it or Not.”

The young lad looks straight into my eyes, and although he mumbles and gurgles, I can tell you unequivocally that he is saying, “love you Grandpa.” What a precocious baby!

If anything else of an unusual nature develops, I promise I will share it with you because I understand how much you want to hear about my grandson.

