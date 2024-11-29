BREAKING: Police activity near Carbon Mesa, armed suspect arrested

​

UPDATE: As of 5 p.m., on November 29, 2024, both area residents and media were waiting at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Carbon Canyon Road as they were not allowed to enter into an area where there was an earlier active shooting incident in the 220000 block of Carbon Mesa Road in Malibu which was first reported at approximately 1:50 p.m. The suspect was arrested a little before 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. According to Sgt. Eduardo Saucedo of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, the Los Angeles County Police Department’s crime lab is actively conducting a forensic investigation of the premises where the crimes occurred and nearby homes and areas. Residents will be allowed to enter when the crime scene is cleared.

Saucedo also stated that the unnamed defendant would most likely be booked into Los Angeles County Lost Hills Sheriff’s station later tonight pending his being evaluated at a local hospital for any psychological or physical conditions. Sgt. Saucedo confirmed that no one was harmed in the incident which culminated with the defendant surrendering to a SWAT Team. After the defendant is booked into custody, he will await his initial arraignment, which would most likely be held Tuesday, December 2 in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys, according to Saucedo.

The investigation is ongoing and Malibu Times will keep readers updated.

A 54-year-old male was arrested in the 22000-block of Carbon Mesa at 3:18 p.m. on November 29, according to Sgt. Eduardo Saucedo of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies were called to the 2200-block of Carbon Mesa at approximately 1:50 p.m. to investigate a 911 call stating that someone had shot six shots from a guesthouse.” Saucedo recounted, adding, “As deputies approached the guest house, an individual shot at deputies, either from the guest house or a home on the property.” As deputies retreated seeking safety and sought air and backup emergency response support assets, the suspect emerged unarmed and without incident. Saucedo stated that no one, including the suspect, was harmed in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and Malibu Times will keep readers updated.

