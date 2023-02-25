HomeNews
All lanes have reopened from Mudslide on Topanga Canyon

By Samantha Bravo
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened as of 2:06 p.m. from PCH to Grand View Drive on Topanga Canyon Blvd.

NB+SB lanes of Topanga Canyon Blvd (Route 27) from PCH (Route 1) to Grand View Drive closed due to mudslide. Unknown duration. Seek alternate routes.

ROAD CONDITIONS ON TCB @ 12:00 PM 

Topanga Canyon Blvd. southbound is closed at Grandview due to mudslide. 

Additional mudslides affecting both lanes of TCB between Grandview and PCH, full closure.

ROAD CONDITIONS ON TCB @ 12:00 PM 

Topanga Canyon Blvd, 1/2 mile north of Pine Tree Circle: CHP has blocked the northbound lane due to a fallen tree and debris. 

Flood watch remains in effect through this afternoon.

Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, LA County Beaches, and San Fernando Valley including cities of Zuma Beach, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Culver City and Palos Verdes. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible 

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. 

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will continue through this afternoon. 

Some of these showers and thunderstorms may produce briefly intense rainfall rates, increasing the risk of flooding. 

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A few more details on road conditions at:

http://t-cep.org/emergencystatus/

