Breaking: Malibu Farmers Market cancelled due to Hurricane Hilary

The Malibu Farmers Market will be closed this Sunday due to the hurricane. They will re-open next week.

“Stay home and stay safe.” – Deb Bianco Malibu Farmers President and co-founder said.

The NWS has issued a flood watch for LA County, including Malibu, Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. Rainfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour are possible, with 1-4 inches total. Winds may be 30-50 mph. Note that this forecast may change significantly before Sunday evening, so monitor local news and weather forecasts at https://www.weather.gov/lox/.



The Malibu Art Association’s art walk on the park is also postponed.

The County of Los Angeles Parks system will close Sunday, August 20 and Monday, August 21 due to Hurricane Hilary. Out of an abundance of caution, all LA County Parks, buildings and facilities will remain closed, including, but not limited to: • Picnic Shelters • Playgrounds • Multi-use Trails • Restrooms • Botanical Gardens and Arboretums • Lakes and Swim Beaches • Pools and Aquatic Centers • Natural Areas and Nature Centers • Performance VenuesAdditionally, all programs and classes are cancelled.While parks are not fenced in, visitors are encouraged to stay home.The LA County Parks staff have been working around the clock in preparation of Hurricane Hilary and will remain at parks to monitor safety conditions and impact.The region is expected to experience possible heavy rainfall, high winds, flooding, and thunderstorms. Stay away from tall structures such as trees, light poles, picnic shelters, and playgrounds.For the latest information regarding Hurricane Hilary, please visit ready.lacounty.gov and for any updates pertaining to LA County Parks, please visit parks.lacounty.go

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...